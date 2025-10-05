Miley Cyrus Reveals Estranged Dad ‘Cried’ Over Her Olive Branch

Miley Cyrus shared that her formerly-estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus cried upon receiving her song that was written as a “peace offering.”

“My dad cried, which, you know, I think...everyone I say that to, they go, ‘I remember when my dad cried,’” Miley told CBS News Correspondent Tracy Smith on Sunday Morning.

“You don’t see your dad cry a lot. And when you remember that, whether it’s something, you know, happy tears or painful tears, you know, I don’t know if I’ve seen my dad cry since his dad passed away...I just, I haven’t really seen that,” the singer revealed.

Miley Cyrus became estranged from her father after he divorced her mom, Tish Cyrus. David Crotty/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miley and her father have formerly been a close father-daughter duo, appearing on the hit Disney show Hannah Montana together. The star also followed the footsteps of her country music father to pursue music. Their relationship derailed after Billy Ray divorced Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2022.

Miley created “Secrets” to repair her relationship with her father, according to an Instagram post.

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same...This song is for my dad.”

Before the song was publicly released Sept. 18, the song was given to Billy as his birthday gift in August.

“For us, me and my dad, we just kind of moved forward,” Miley said, revealing that her and her father, who are now at peace, “communicate better through song.”

“We didn’t feel that there needed to be a whole conversation because him and I just communicate better through song. And so once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken, you know, maybe a family with a more structured therapeutic dynamic,” she explained.

Miley Cyrus shared that she and her father communicate better through songs. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Instead of us doing sessions, we just do studio sessions and we send a song and we say, ‘I love you.’ We just have always communicated better through music.”

The “Party in the U.S.A” singer shared that while her song was not initially meant to be a peace offering for her father, she kept imagining a “white flag.”

“I just kept imagining this white flag, which I never envisioned,” Miley revealed.