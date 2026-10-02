Grammy Winner Addresses Rumor She Punched Nickelback Frontman

Country icon Miranda Lambert, 42, confirmed she had an altercation with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after more than a decade of rumors.

In 2014, Lambert’s then-husband Blake Shelton prompted speculation after telling Rolling Stone that Lambert is quick to confront people in bars.

“People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars,” he said in the article. “One of them I don’t want to say the guy’s name, but he’s the lead singer of a very popular rock band. His initials are C.K.”

Band members Chad Kroeger (third from left), Michael Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair pose during the gala presentation of Hate To Love: Nickelback at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS

Shelton, who was married to Lambert from 2011 to 2015, was referring to Kroeger. Lambert’s altercation with Kroeger happened in 2010, after Kroeger tried pushing the unwilling singer to take shots.

On the New York Times’ Popcast, Lambert admitted she’d confronted him but denied that she had physically punched him.

“I threw moonshine in his face,” the three-time Grammy winner admitted. “I did do that.”

Popcast co-host Jon Caramanica asked how “luscious” Kroeger’s hair was at the time of the moonshine ambush (Kroeger is known for his locks), and Lambert responded immediately.

“I wrecked it,” she said, adding, “It was just a late night, and no one was in their best state.”

Miranda Lambert on “Popcast.” YouTube/ Popcast

“OK, so it was playful and mischievous,” co-host Joe Coscarelli said.

Lambert interrupted, laughing. “No,” she said. “I don’t know if we’re fine now, but I don’t care.”