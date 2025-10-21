Boy Toy, 32, Drops Lawsuit Against Estranged Music Billionaire Hubby, 82

David Geffen’s estranged 32-year-old husband has dropped his explosive July lawsuit against the billionaire music mogul.

David Armstrong—a former go-go dancer previously known as Donovan Michaels—had alleged in the salacious complaint that Geffen, 82, got him addicted to illegal drugs, which he used as “tools of coercion” to lower his resistance and increase his dependency, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The complaint also alleged that Geffen used a “toxic mix of seduction, control, promises of love, and lavish displays of wealth to entrap” him in “a cycle of dependency, submission, and humiliation,” according to the Daily Mail.

The pair will resolve the financial conflicts in mediation, which is limited to community property and spousal support, Armstrong’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told TMZ.

But Geffen, who’s worth $9 billion, has not worked in 15 years and thus doesn’t have community income, according to the outlet.

The civil suit said that the former couple met on a website often used for “dating up”—Seekingarrangements.com—where Geffen allegedly paid him $10,000 for sex on their first meeting.

David Geffen and David Armstrong courtside with Elon Musk at the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game in 2023. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Their paid sexual relationship eventually evolved into a partnership, according to the complaint, which alleges breach of contract.

“Geffen told Michaels he loved him and the two would treat one another as life partners, share all assets equally, and Geffen would support Michaels financially for life,” the complaint said. “Michaels gave up his dreams—his modeling career, his independence—to dedicate himself fully to this promise.”

Geffen married the much-younger boy toy in 2023, without a pre-nuptial agreement to protect his fortune, which came from film and music ventures, including Geffen Records, Geffen Pictures and Dreamworks SKG.

The record label founder, who released John Lennon’s final album, filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court docs.

Geffen and Armstrong courtside with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre at an NBA Playoffs game in 2023. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Armstrong is entitled to spousal support for a year, since the marriage lasted just 23 months.

Geffen has paid Armstrong $200,000 since their split in February and is paying his $15,000 monthly rent, according to TMZ.

The billionaire is represented by Los Angeles lawyer Laura Wasser, who’s handled several high-profile dissolutions before, including Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian and Dr. Dre.