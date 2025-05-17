Music Billionaire, 82, Divorcing Boy Toy, 32, With No Prenup

Legendary music mogul David Geffen, 82, is calling it quits on his marriage to boy toy David Armstrong, 32, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court docs.

Producer David Geffen wed David Armstrong in 2023. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Geffen wed Armstrong—a former go-go dancer then known as Donovan Michaels—in 2023 with no prenup to protect his estimated $8.2 billion fortune, TMZ reported.

However, their split-up could be cut and dry thanks to the structure of Geffen’s finances.

Geffen has had no income other than that resulting from gains on stocks and equities since he retired 15 years ago, which puts them out of bounds of the divorce, TMZ reported.

David Geffen and David Armstrong courtside with Elon Musk at the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game in 2023. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

California law entitles the receiving party to spousal support for half the length of the marriage, which means Armstrong will receive support for a year. The amount Armstrong will receive was not listed in the filing, but Geffen indicated that he would pay the support and Armstrong’s attorney fees, TMZ reported.

Geffen has recruited renowned Los Angeles lawyer Laura Wasser to help the process along.

Armstrong reportedly met Geffen, the co-founder of the lucrative DreamWorks Records, in 2020 when he was assigned as his personal trainer. Soon after, they married in a private Beverly Hills wedding ceremony, the Daily Mail reported.

Before long, Armstrong’s past as a go-go dancer came to light in Imlay City, Michigan, and he was accused of being gay for pay.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I mean, he’s very attractive,” a former girlfriend told the New York Post. “He would tell me people just assumed that he was into guys from what he posts on Instagram.”

Another alleged that Armstrong has always been “super secretive” about the details of his upbringing.

“It took a while to really get to know him because he was really private about his past,” said the former friend.