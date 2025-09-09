‘Modern Family’ Star Gets Married to Longtime Partner

Celebrity

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker, has tied the knot with Lindsay Schweitzer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: (L-R) Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer attend the "Dexter: Resurrection" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on July 09, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet has married his longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer, according to an announcement made on his Instagram Tuesday.

The post was captioned “It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” and showed a series of photos of Stonestreet and Schweitzer at their wedding ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri. “I got married,” a second slide states.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Stonestreet’s husband Mitchell Pritchett in the ABC sitcom, commented “Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!” Ferguson’s real-life husband, Justin Mikita, also wrote “Congrats!” on the post.

Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny Delgado, also shared celebratory emojis on Stonestreet’s post.

MODERN FAMILY - "Pool Party" - Mitch and Cam help Lily overcome her insecurities about wearing a bathing suit to a pool party but discover their own. Meanwhile, now that Gloria's new internship is taking up so much of her time, Jay is feeling particularly neglected on an all-new "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. ERIC STONESTREET, JESSE TYLER FERGUSON
Eric Stonestreet played Jesse Tyler Ferguson's on-screen husband in ABC's 'Modern Family.' Gilles Mingasson/Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images

Stonestreet portrayed Cameron Tucker on the popular comedy show for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2021. In August 2017, People confirmed the relationship, sharing that the pair had met a month prior.

“They are very happy to have met each other,” a source told the publication. “They’re enjoying spending time together.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Eric Stonestreet and fiancé Lindsay Schweitzer pose backstage at the musical "Almost Famous" on Broadway based on the 2000 film at The Jacobs Theatre on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Eric Stonestreet starred in the original 2000 Cameron Crowe film "Almost Famous" as the front desk clerk at the hotel.
Eric Stonestreet got engaged to his girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer in August 2021. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Actresses Sarah Hyland, Sofía Vergara, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Julie Bowen and Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet and Ed O'Neill, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series Award for "Modern Family" pose in the press room during the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
'Modern Family' co-stars sent their congratulatory messages to the newly-wed couple. Jason Merritt/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Other stars, including singer Michael Bublé and Hidden Figures actress Octavia Spencer, also sent their congratulations to the newly-wed couple.

Stonestreet and Schweitzer, a pediatric nurse, got engaged in Aug. 2021 after dating for more than five years.

“We’ve been together for a long time and I just knew I wasn’t going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay,” the award-winning actor said. “So it just made the most sense. And I’d taken my sweet old time. Everybody else—let me put it this way—that knows Lindsay was like, ‘What are you waiting for?’ So, it was time.”

Stonestreet formerly told People that he was building a house in Kansas City to host their wedding.

MODERN FAMILY - "I'm Going to Miss This" - Mitchell is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley, Luke and Alex decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire and Phil leave for a trip, and Dylan's mom takes the twins for the night on an all-new episode of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. ERIC STONESTREET
Eric Stonestreet played Cameron Tucker on the ABC sitcom for over a decade. Bonnie Osborne/Bonnie Osborne/ABC via Getty Images

“We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation,” he said. “So that’s our plan and we’re still on track for that.”

The Dexter: Resurrection star frequently posts pictures with Schweitzer, 46, on his social media, with a recent post from Sunday commemorating her birthday.

“She’s gonna be mad that I posted that first picture, but I needed everyone to know what bulls--t I have to deal with everyday in that; THIS is how she looks when she WAKES UP! Everyday!” the star gushed. “Happy Birthday Lindsay! You are beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of to do life with.”

Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen, who portrayed Tucker’s sister-in-law Claire Dunphy, also commented on the birthday feature: “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman with the BEST sense of humor!”

