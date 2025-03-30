Celebrity

Country Star Morgan Wallen Appears to Snub ‘SNL’ Cast as Cameras Rolled

“Get me to God’s country,” the performer posted on Instagram after the appearance.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1879 -- Pictured: Musical guest Morgan Wallen, host Mikey Madison, and Chloe Fineman during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, March 27, 2025 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images)
NBC/Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty

Country star Morgan Wallen, 31, made a beeline for the exit following his live performance on Saturday Night Live.

Wallen can be seen whispering in Oscar winner Mikey Madison’s ear as the show’s credits roll before walking off stage, noticeably ignoring the cast behind him. Madison, who expressed that she had a “wonderful time” hosting the show, stayed and celebrated with the cast on stage.

Wallen added fuel to the feud rumors with a post-show Instagram story post, sharing a photo of his private jet with the words “Get me to God’s country” written in white over the pic.

The live moment sparked a social media frenzy on X as some commentators panned Wallen’s actions while others praised him for standing up for his “political views.”

“Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control and is a little b---h storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you’ll NEVER be on #SNL again,” tweeted one commentator.

Another added, “Morgan wallen’s racist a-- immediately walking offstage during the credits oh i know the cast hated him #SNL.”

However, the stunt earned points with other commentators.

“Good for morgan wallen walking off stage like that. the show has zero respect for anyone with opposing political views,” tweeted conservative Sabrina Smolders.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1879 -- Pictured: Musical guest Morgan Wallen performs "I'm the Problem" on Saturday, March 29, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Musical guest Morgan Wallen performs "I'm the Problem" on “Saturday Night Live.” NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

X user Terrence Tendie tweeted, “It’s ain’t rocket science: Morgan Wallen dipped because the entire cast (queen Mikey excluded) are a bunch of self-righteous, sanctimonious shitlibs who think they’re better than conservatives.” They added, “I wouldn’t hang around longer than I had to either. #SNL”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Jason Bateman" Episode 1792 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Morgan Wallen performs on Saturday, December 5, 2020 -- (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Wallen’s musical guest gig this weekend was meant to mark his triumphant return to the Lorne Michaels-led show after a rocky relationship.

Wallen’s first SNL performance was canceled after video surfaced of him partying indiscriminately at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Still, Wallen was allowed to perform on the show months later in November 2020.

However, Wallen’s public reputation soured again when video surfaced of him using the N-word after a night out with friends in Nashville, reported TMZ in 2021.

Wallen said he was “embarrassed and sorry” over the clip.

For his set on the March 29 episode of SNL, Wallen performed “Just in Case” and “I’m the Problem” from his upcoming LP of the same name.

