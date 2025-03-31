It’s God’s country; we just live in it.

On Saturday night, country star Morgan Wallen shocked audiences by bailing on Saturday Night Live early. After performing two of his songs—“I’m the Problem” and “Just in Case”—Wallen proved to the world that he is, in fact, the problem by walking out of the episode during the cast hugs at the close of the show.

Shortly after his abrupt exit, Wallen posted a photo of his private jet to his Instagram story, along with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

Morgan Wallen on Instagram Stories after his #SNL performances pic.twitter.com/S89xjcgIqs — Saturday Night Network (@thesnlnetwork) March 30, 2025

It’s perhaps thanks to the country star’s many controversies that the “Get me to God’s country” memes took off in the first place.

Given Wallen’s history of DUIs, throwing chairs from rooftops, and dropping the n-word, it’s possible that SNL was just simply too “woke” (God, I hate that word) for him, making him yearn for a place that doesn’t care about his controversies or about his racism or about him partying with sorority girls as a 31-year-old man.

Morgan Wallen when he got to SNL and found out Non white people & gay people worked there pic.twitter.com/rBJtABsKDN — & Jacob (@jacobwbkthis) March 30, 2025

True to form, the internet immediately went into trolling mode, sparking a trend on X where people began posting memes about what “God’s country” means to them. Here is a roundup of the funniest memes we could find.

Wawa

Get me to God’s country pic.twitter.com/zjeC7jZgOu — George Basile (@BallAndPolicy) March 31, 2025

For the East coast, “Wawa isn’t just a convenience store, it’s a lifestyle.”

The obsession for their hoagies runs deep, and if anyone tries to tell a Wawa devotee any differently, expect to hear some strong language in response.

The Alleyway Behind Vanderpump Rules’ Sur Lounge

Get me to God’s country pic.twitter.com/dzsAXQIIDz — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 31, 2025

This is truly God’s country for any good Bravo fan.

For anyone who hasn’t seen Vanderpump Rules, this alleyway behind the bar is where all the cast members gather around to smoke cigs, gossip, and roll their eyes.

It’s such an iconic spot that it has to be blessed by some kind of heavenly spirit. Most likely, the messy kind.

The Criterion Closet

get me to god’s country pic.twitter.com/0VYBfiWRSL — chris alsikkan™ (@AlsikkanTV) March 30, 2025

The Criterion Closet is where cinephiles hope to go after they die. Owned by the Criterion Collection, the closet boasts over 1,700 films hand-selected by the Criterion team.

As one X user said, “There are so many sacred sites in this world, and I feel the Criterion Closet is among them.”

Neopia Central

Get me to God’s country pic.twitter.com/mKlYT5iQtK — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) March 31, 2025

For millennials, God’s country is Neopia Central: the hub for all activity in the virtual world designed for Neopets.

It has everything: a neopian bank, a petpet shop, and enough nostalgia to make millennials forget all about living through the 2008 recession.

The Pitt

Get me to God’s country pic.twitter.com/pV24OpzoUO — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) March 31, 2025

God’s country is where all the hot doctors live.

Max’s hottest medical drama is The Pitt, a show about a group of doctors working in the emergency room of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. As one of the most popular series on the streaming platform, it should come as no surprise that The Pitt is God’s country to some.

The Cheesecake Factory

Get me to God's country pic.twitter.com/Loe8k53D7g — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) March 31, 2025

The never-ending menu is more than enough evidence that The Cheesecake Factory is worthy of the name “God’s country.”

God’s Own Country

Get me to God’s country pic.twitter.com/9Dc0NFpXPN — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 31, 2025

We all know this is what Wallen really meant by “get me back to God’s country.”

The 2017 gay romance film, God’s Own Country, featuring Josh O’Connor from Challengers, is 100 percent for sure the place Wallen wanted his jet to take him back to.

“[The] only acceptable God’s country,” one commenter claimed on the X post. And Wallen likely couldn’t agree more.

Blue Stone Manor

Get me back to God’s country pic.twitter.com/tvgzUf8okZ — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 31, 2025

Turns out, God’s country is the Blue Stone Manor house in the Berkshires owned by Dorinda Medley from the Real Housewives of New York.

Everyone remembers those chaotic weekend getaway episodes where the cast got unbelievably drunk, usually serving viewers up some of the messiest drama of the entire season.

Blockbuster

Get me to god’s country pic.twitter.com/Uxw36MhQLq — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) March 31, 2025

God’s country is where video stores live.

Everyone over the age of 35 remembers the good old days of walking to the nearest blockbuster with your friends, strolling down every aisle of the store, only to inevitably rent a movie that none of you had ever heard of before.

Those were purer, simpler times.

“Bring them back! 😭" one person begs.