If the pink carpet at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn is any indication, skin is in.

The lingerie brand’s fashion show is back for a second year, and ahead of the main event, which saw supermodels including Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid donning their wings on the catwalk, the pink carpet was brimming with skin.

The A-list star power at the event was slightly dimmer than usual, outside of appearances from Sarah Jessica Parker, Helena Christensen, and Chloe Sevigny. That left other influencers scratching for the spotlight in barely-there looks and lingerie.

Here’s our guide to who scratched heads–and who blew minds–on the pink carpet.

Ciara Miller

Reality-famous from Bravo’s Summer House, Ciara’s baffling almost-an-outfit was part-travel pillow, part-teeny weeny bikini and part-prophylactic.

Ciara Miller at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Kerrigan

You’ve heard of a fanny pack; here, the influencer models the boob clutch.

Serena Kerrigan at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Eva Gutowski

Not quite sure what the YouTuber was going for here, apart from showing she has a gym membership. The ultra-low riding jeans and cut-out channel classic Britney, and the cut-out top is a choice. However, the random thing on her head is a dank gym towel meets Little House on the Prairie.

Eva Gutowski at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Jordan Roth

The Broadway producer is no stranger to the red carpet; this comfortable selection looked like it was both runway-ready and bedroom-ready.

Jordan Roth at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Lyas Medini

The French content creator attempts to be tres ironic with a tatty t-shirt listing how to sneak into a fashion show. C’est nul.

Lyas Medini at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Valentina Ferrer

The Argentinian model gives us the Walmart version of `90s Kate Moss.

Valentina Ferrer attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Victoria's Secr

June Ambrose

We feel pity for anyone sitting behind the costume designer during the parade.

June Ambrose at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny

What was that Absolutely Fabulous quote about a dress so small you made the world your gynecologist?

Chloe Sevigny at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Christina Kirkman

The comedian gives us fisherman’s net masquerading as high fashion.

Christina Kirkman at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Emira D’Spain

Feather and lace. They say hair metal is coming back, the model and influencer looks like she’s in a Motley Crue video from 1985. This probably should have been left on the Sunset Strip.

Emira D'Spain at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images) John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Amy Sedaris

The iconic comedian almost blended into her surroundings with this no-frills frilly dress.

Amy Sedaris at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

When you turn up to support your wife, Abby Champion, who’s donning the wings and strutting the catwalk.

Patrick Schwarzenegger at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Kysre Gondrezick

The WNBA star is bringing up the rear.

Kysre Gondrezick at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

But who rocked the pink carpet?

Madison Beer

Not only did the “Make You Mine” singer perform at the swish event, on the pink carpet she was the walking brief of the brand trying to return to their unapologetically sexy history after years of drama including workplace harassment and even links to Jeffrey Epstein. This is a better distraction from Epstein than even Trump could pull off.

Madison Beer at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Helena Christensen

Perfection. No notes.

Helena Christensen at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on October 15, 2025 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

A genuine fashion icon, fresh from disappointing millions with the dire ending of And Just Like That. While all around her bare all, SJP runs her own race, in her favorite stomping ground.