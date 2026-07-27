Music Legend, 83, Reveals Devastating Diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Carly Simon has Parkinson’s disease.

The “You’re So Vain” icon made the announcement Monday, saying, “It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it and to decide how much I wanted to say about it.”

She added that she was still learning to live with the condition, “without feeling that I have surrendered something essential.”

“The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease,” she added.

The New York Times reports that she made the announcement because she had received questions about why her public appearances had been limited.

It is not known at the time of writing when she received her diagnosis.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...