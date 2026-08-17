‘Nashville’ Star Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her representative said in a statement to ABC News.

More details about her death were not immediately available.

While Panettiere was a child star, starring in the soaps One Life to Live and Guiding Light, she later played Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series Heroes from 2006 to 2010, then played Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville.

She earned two Golden Globe nominations for the role.

Panettiere had a daughter in 2014 with her ex-partner, boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

She released a memoir this May titled This Is Me: A Reckoning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.