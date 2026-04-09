‘Euphoria’ Star Escorted Off Delta Flight Hours After Premiere

Just hours after walking the red carpet at the Season 3 premiere of HBO’s Euphoria in a see-through top, Natasha Lyonne was removed from a Delta flight bound for New York after an onboard disturbance delayed takeoff for more than an hour.

Lyonne, who has joined the upcoming season as a guest star, had attended the premiere earlier in the evening at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Later that night, she was spotted on a red-eye flight to New York still wearing some of the same outfit from the event, including black stockings and oversized sunglasses, though she had changed into sneakers and a long black coat.

According to an eyewitness cited by Page Six, Lyonne appeared disoriented while seated in first class and did not respond when flight attendants instructed her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt ahead of takeoff. Crew members reportedly made repeated attempts to get her attention as the plane prepared to depart.

At one point, she appeared to be asleep behind her sunglasses before suddenly reacting and saying, “Ah! You scared me!”

Her laptop was eventually removed from her hands, and the aircraft began taxiing toward the runway. But before takeoff, the plane turned around and returned to the gate.

A Delta employee then boarded and addressed Lyonne directly, asking, “Ma’am, do you need medical attention?” The staffer then told her, “Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?”

Lyonne was then overheard asking, “Where are we?” According to the eyewitness, she was told, “We’re still in L.A. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere,” and, “The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

She then reportedly shushed the gate agent.

The actress ultimately stood up without incident, walked to the bathroom, and later exited the aircraft while eating a bag of pretzels. By that point, her luggage had already been removed from the plane.

After the delay, the captain addressed passengers, explaining the situation over the intercom.

“We have a passenger who, for whatever reason… wouldn’t follow some basic commands,” the captain said. “We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight, so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight. I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Natasha Lyonne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The flight later departed for New York without further issues, leaving Lyonne’s first-class seat empty.

The Daily Beast has contacted a representative for Lyonne for comment.

Lyonne, known for roles in Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, and Poker Face, has a long history of high-profile, often unpredictable behavior that has contributed to her reputation as a Hollywood “wild child.”

The actress has long been open about her struggles with addiction, particularly during the early 2000s, when her substance abuse spiraled into a series of legal, medical, and personal crises. She has spoken about battling both drugs and alcohol, and later said that period left her “as good as dead.”

Her health deteriorated severely during that time, with Lyonne suffering serious medical complications, including hepatitis C, a heart infection, and a collapsed lung. She eventually entered rehab in 2006 and has since described recovery as an ongoing process rather than a one-time fix.

Lyonne revealed in January that she had relapsed after years of sobriety, writing that “recovery is a lifelong process,” before later updating fans that she was “doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”

“Want to thank our recovery communities and the fans who stood by and were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength and hope as makes sense,” she wrote.