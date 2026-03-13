NBC Abruptly Axes Decades-Old Shows in Cancelation Bloodbath

Access Hollywood’s 30-year run is coming to an end.

The flagship entertainment news program NBC created in 1996 to compete with CBS’s Entertainment Tonight will stop producing new episodes in September 2026. The program is currently hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall.

Other shows ending after NBC’s decision to cut its first-run productions include the daytime talk shows Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show. Wilkos, who started out in reality TV as the featured security guard on The Jerry Springer Show, was only a couple of years shy of two decades on air with his own show before the news.​​

Bravo chairman and head of Peacock unscripted told Variety of the “changes” on Friday, “The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years, and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is also coming to an end after its currently running seventh season. NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

NBC announced last month that The Kelly Clarkson Show would end after seven seasons, but that decision was reportedly made by the host herself.

Last year, NBC also ended its long-running nightly entertainment news series E! News after 34 years, as the company split brands to merge with Versant.

Access Hollywood is also known as the series in which Donald Trump filmed an interview in 2016, when he was caught on tape saying his infamous “grab ‘em by the p----” line to then host Billy Bush. According to Trump’s former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, the tape’s release almost led him to quit his pursuit of office.

Trump was filming an "Access Hollywood" segment in 2016 when he made his infamous remarks about "grabbing" women. Access Hollywood

Though the show was never able to knock Entertainment Tonight out of first place, it remains one of the longest-running syndicated entertainment news programs in television history.