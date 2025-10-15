Nepo Baby Confirmed to Walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Iris Law, the 24-year-old daughter of Sherlock Holmes actor Jude Law and Bram Stoker’s Dracula star Sadie Frost, has been confirmed to walk the highly-coveted runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Iris Law was spotted getting dolled up ahead of the iconic fashion show. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The model and influencer was seen in photos getting dolled up backstage in New York City in preparation for the Wednesday event.

The famous event showcases top supermodels—dubbed Victoria Secret Angels—in ornate lingerie paired with an iconic set of wings. The promotional show also features performances from musicians, this year featuring acts by rapper Missy Elliott, singers Karol G and Madison Beer, and K-pop girl group TWICE.

Iris Law is the daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost. James Devaney/James Devaney/WireImage

A day prior, Iris teased the idea to fans that she would appear on the coveted runway with an Instagram post that showed her donning giant angel wings. Another photo showed the model in a pink bra that had “VS” written on the straps.

Her caption was cryptically titled, “ready?????? 🪽🪽🪽," to which the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram account responded with “Oh, we’re ready 🔥."

Iris has previously worked as a model, gracing the covers of Vogue Japan, Vogue Spain, Vogue Korea and Vogue Hong Kong. But taking on the runway as an Angel will place her in a new league among veteran supermodels like Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Victoria’s Secret began holding its runway shows in 1995 until it was canceled in 2019, with the company citing a myriad of reasons including low viewership, controversies tied to the brand’s lack of inclusivity during the rise of the body positivity movement, and declining sales.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been criticized for lacking diversity and body inclusivity. TheStewartofNY/TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

The show was recently revived in 2024, shifting the brand’s marketing to reflect greater diversity and body inclusivity. That year, the brand introduced plus-size models like Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, Kai Soleil, Devyn Garcia and Jill Kortleve.

Graham and Elsesser have been confirmed to return to this year’s show.

Angel Reese will be one of the first athlete-turned-angels to walk the famous runway. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alongside Iris and the returning Angels, WNBA star Angel Reese and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee will be walking the runway, making headlines as the first athletes to participate in the iconic fashion show.