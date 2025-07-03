Nepo Baby Says She’s Never Seen Classic Show That Launched Dad’s Career

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she has never seen an episode of Happy Days, the classic TV show that made her father Ron Howard famous.

In an interview with Busy Phillips on her QVC+ chat show Busy This Week, Howard also revealed that Happy Days icon the Fonz, aka Henry Winkler, is her godfather.

The topic was raised when Phillips and Howard said their teenage children have actively avoided watching any of the TV shows or films they have been in, apart from Phillips’ role in Mean Girls and Howard’s Jurassic Park films.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard in 2024. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Oh I’m gonna admit something, I’ve never watched an episode of Happy Days,” Howard said, adding she is the “kind of the prototype” of the child that takes for granted what their parents do.

“I love him (Winkler) so much and I love my dad so much and I love all the Happy Days folks and it would be so easy just to watch it and I don’t know why. I’m honest with dad. They’re not like, ‘So where you at?’"

The Jurassic Park star, 44, said despite Happy Days–which ran from 1974 to 1984–constantly airing in reruns during her teen years, she was watching another vintage TV hit, Get Smart, instead.

She also said her three siblings had also not seen Happy Days. “It is that thing, it’s a little weird, it takes them out of it seeing a family member.”

Howard did admit she had seen The Andy Griffiths Show, in which her dad played Opie Taylor as a child in the 1960s. He was 18 when he took the role of Richie Cunningham in Happy Days.

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard in Happy Days in 1976. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

“It’s weird, my son is now older than my dad was when he was starting Happy Days,” Howard says. “It’s bizarre.”