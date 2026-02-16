Nepo Baby Star Reveals Her Son Also Wants to Be an Actor

Kate Hudson is excited for her son Ryder to join the family profession.

Hudson, 46, told Entertainment Tonight that the 22-year-old will pursue a career in acting after finishing his undergraduate degree at New York University in May.

“He’s graduating from college this year, can’t believe it, so exciting,” she told the outlet. “I think he’s the first in like three generations to graduate from college.” She added, “He’s really focusing on college, he’s not trying to get in front of the camera just to get in front of a camera.”

Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and the stepdaughter of Kurt Russell. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

“He really wants to be doing good work,” she said about the types of roles he will be on the lookout for. “He’s an actor,” she said, “and he also loves to design and build furniture,” which she said was “so cool.” Hudson is also mom to younger kids, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 14, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 7.

Hudson explained that, given her son’s exposure in a family of famous faces, he will approach the industry differently. “I think when you grow up in our family…you gotta understand the craft and believe it in a different way if you’re gonna do it,” she said.

Hudson is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, 80, and musician Bill Hudson, 76, and stepdaughter to actor Kurt Russell, 74. Her brother Oliver Hudson, 49, is also a working actor and appeared in series such as Nashville and Rules of Engagement.

Hudson herself was Oscar-nominated this year for her role in Song Sung Blue, which also stars Hugh Jackman. The nomination follows her first nomination 25 years ago for her role in Almost Famous, at age 21.

In 2022, Hudson said nepotism is less common in Hollywood than in other industries. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actress previously argued that nepotism was more prevalent in other industries than in Hollywood. She told The Independent in 2022, “The nepotism thing, I mean, I don’t really care. I look at my kids, and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

She continued, “I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!” Hudson concluded at the time, “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is—if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”