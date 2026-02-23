Netflix Boss Blows Off Trump Threat by Dissing the President

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is firing back at President Trump’s demands to fire board member Susan Rice.

Sarandos appeared on the BBC’s Today program, discussing the Netflix-WBD negotiations with host Amol Rajan. Their conversation took place amid Netflix’s proposed bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, which the Department of Justice is currently probing.

“You’ve got to deal with the world as it is, not as you’d like it to be, so you’ve got to be very diplomatic… but what is your response to what Mr. Trump said, calling for the sacking of Susan Rice, who’s on your board?” Rajan asked.

Sarandos did not immediately acknowledge the president’s threats, instead replying, “Yeah, this is a business deal. It’s not a political deal. This deal is run by the Department of Justice in the U.S. and regulators throughout Europe and around the world.”

“It’s quite weird for a president to be doing this stuff,” Rajan said, pressing the CEO about Trump’s threats. Sarandos, in turn, had a subtle roast for the president. “Yeah, he likes to do a lot of things on social media,” he quipped.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is sworn in before testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights on February 03, 2026, in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Saturday, Trump, 79, delivered his bizarre demand to Netflix, writing on Truth Social, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.”

“She’s got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

Rice has been singled out by the President after far-right activist Laura Loomer criticized the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on X. Loomer accused Rice of “saying that Democrats will go after anyone and everyone who supported President Trump, embracing weaponized lawfare against potentially millions of Americans.”

Loomer referenced Rice’s recent interview with former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on his podcast, in which she said Democrats should not “forgive or forget” the corporations that “bent the knee” to President Trump, suggesting the left will bring “an accountability agenda” against such companies. Loomer deemed Netflix and Rice “anti-American”.

Rice served as a member of Netflix’s board from 2018 to 2020. She left during the Biden administration, when she served as the director of the Domestic Policy Council, but rejoined the streaming service in 2023. She sits on Netflix’s nominating and governance committee.

Trump has inserted himself in the corporate battle, reportedly pushing for billionaire and MAGA friend David Ellison’s Paramount to overtake Netflix in the acquisition of WBD. In December, the president said Netflix’s proposed merger could be a “problem,” but also praised Sarandos.

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison launched a hostile bid in the fight for Warners Bros. Discovery. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

“Netflix is a great company, they’ve done a phenomenal job. Ted is a fantastic man, I have a lot of respect for him... but it’s a lot of market share, so we’ll have to see what happens,” Trump told reporters at an event at the John F Kennedy Center. Trump also stated previously that he would be “involved” in the decision, making his recent attack against Rice all the more threatening.

Netflix is currently fighting for its proposed $82.7 billion takeover of the Warner library. Paramount launched a hostile $108.4 billion bid.

Sarandos told the BBC that the deal will bring “growth” to the entertainment industry.

“We’re buying a movie studio and a distribution entity that we don’t currently have,” he said. “We’ll be adding to the market where Paramount has committed that they’re going to cut $6 billion out of the business right away.”