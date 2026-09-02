Netflix Comedian Takes Aim at Keystone Kash in New Special

Comedian Nimesh Patel, 40, flames FBI director Kash Patel, 46, in his upcoming Netflix stand-up special Buy the Dip.

“Kashyap Pramod Vinod Patel is the first Indian director of the FBI. And that means something,“ Patel quipped in a sneak peek of the show. ”It means he’s also the last Indian director of the FBI.”

In what Netflix describes as a “no-punches-pulled special,” Patel discusses “the absurdity of parenting, the insanity of his Indian family, and the rampant corruption in D.C.” The hour of stand-up from SNL’s first Indian-American writer airs September 22.

Comedian Nimesh Patel skewers FBI director Kash Patel in his debut Netflix special. YouTube/Netflix

“There will be no more Indian directors of the FBI. There might never be Indian directors, period,” Patel joked. “M. Night Shyamalan may never work again. That’s how bad Kash has f---ed up.”

Patel received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for SNL, where he worked for one year on Season 43. He also wrote jokes for Hasan Minhaj, 40, for the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and has worked closely with Chris Rock, 61.

Buy the Dip is his debut Netflix special, featuring the FBI director as a major comedic target.

“He’s too short to lead the FBI,” Patel said of “Keystone Kash.” “You can’t be 5′7″ and in charge of finding missing people. How about you find the rest of yourself first, huh?”

Nimesh Patel wrote material for Hasan Minhaj’s 2017 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner speech. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“If I kidnapped Savannah Guthrie’s mom, I would hide her on the top shelf,” he continued. “‘Is she up there? I don’t know. Where did she go?’ Up next on Kash’s Most Wanted: legs.”

Patel filmed the special in April at the Lincoln Theater in Washington, D.C. According to Variety, Netflix originally licensed Patel’s self-produced special Instant Karma, which was set for an April 1, 2025 release, before Netflix announced it would instead produce a brand-new hour for Patel.

When asked about Buy the Dip’s release, Patel said, “Finally.”