When Netflix announced last summer that it was developing a Scott Pilgrim anime, there were already plenty of reasons to celebrate. For one, creator Bryan Lee O’Malley was set to write and executive produce this adaptation of his fantastic comic series. And by “anime,” Netflix really did mean Japanese-animated—not that Japanese-influenced Western-made stuff that people often inaccurately refer to as anime. (Scott Pilgrim received one of those in the form of a tie-in short back in 2010, in tandem with the live-action film’s release.)

Better yet, regular Netflix collaborator Science Saru would be in charge of the animation. The studio is behind some of the most provocative, imaginative works of the last 10 years, from Devilman Crybaby to Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Space Dandy. (If you are not familiar with at least one of these, please log off and get to it.)

But who would bring our favorite Canadian losers to life this time around? Good news: The entire cast of the beloved Scott Pilgrim vs. the World happened to be available. My reaction, in one word? “Asgdfhjgukl;.”

The Hollywood Reporter announced that the stars of the live-action Scott Pilgrim will return to provide the voices for their animated counterparts. Considering their performances were among the many things to love about the film, this is very good news. Michael Cera will once again voice the hapless Scott, who must defeat his crush Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) evil ex-boyfriends in order to win the right to date her. That pack was performed by the likes of Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, and a pre-Marvel Chris Evans.

Between punching dudes (and one girl) in video game-inspired battles, Scott hangs out with his fellow members of the garage rock band Sex Bob-Omb (played by Mark Webber, Allison Pill, and Johnny Simmons), his roommate Wallace (Kieran Culkin), and his own exes, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong) and Envy Adams (Brie Larson).

It’s both exciting and perhaps unsurprising that all of these folks would take time out of their schedules for Scott Pilgrim. Despite failing at the box office, Edgar Wright’s film remains a fan favorite. The highly stylized take on the cult-favorite comics was a labor of love, one both Wright and the cast members still talk fondly of in interviews. They even reunited once before in 2020, doing a table read on Zoom timed to the film’s 10th anniversary.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” said Wright in a statement, announcing the anime reunion. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now…”

Indeed, if you like video games, anime, or indie rock, you have probably seen Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and/or read all six graphic novels at least a dozen times. You’ve probably also played its very good video game, which featured music by the chiptune band Anamanaguchi—which will also return to work on the anime. And now you have one more, very good, very big reason to start clearing room in your schedule for countless marathons of the upcoming anime.

The only bad news here is that Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim remains undated.

