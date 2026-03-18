Never-Married ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host, 51, Admits He’s ‘Lonely’

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest would like some company.

During Monday’s episode of the game show, which was themed “Love Is in the Air,” Seacrest and co-host Vanna White welcomed contestants who were all married couples.

“I am so lonely up here,” Seacrest, 51, said late in the show as he stood on stage with the two remaining couples.

He then added, “I love ‘Love Is In The Air.’ I am so excited to watch all of these shows. And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.”

Three married couples competed on Monday's episode. NBC

Seacrest also told viewers ahead of the show that he was hoping “to learn something” from the married contestants.

“Me too,” added White, who revealed in January that she had married her longtime partner, John Donaldson. When Seacrest joked that he hoped his pursuit of love would be successful, White replied, “Love will be in the air next time, I promise.”

Newlyweds Lindsay and Tommy Benton won out in the end, leaving with $20,348 plus their $40,000 bonus round winnings, along with a trip to Italy. Lindsay Benton joked, “This is the best day of my life,” as the couple racked up winnings. She then added, “Besides the baby.”

The Bentons won $20,348 plus their $40,000 bonus round winnings, along with a trip to Italy. NBC

Seacrest joked, “Besides the wedding.”

Seacrest, who has never been married, revealed in a 2017 interview that he had also never been engaged. “I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” he said during an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “But I love the idea… of marriage, because my parents have been married for 47 years.”

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest began hosting the show together in September 2024, when Seacrest took over from Pat Sajak. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventu

“I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up,” he also said.

Seacrest was most recently in a public relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, making their first appearance together in 2022 before they broke up in 2024. Prior to Petcosky, Seacrest also dated model and chef Shayna Taylor on and off through 2020, and then Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough from 2010 to 2013.

As for his latest quest for love, potential suitors needn’t worry whether they are seeing the real Seacrest on Tinder, as the site added a blue checkmark-style verification system for celebrities in 2015.