New on Amazon Prime Video January 2023: ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘The Rig,’ and More

Amazon Prime Video is giving us exactly what we want to ring in 2023: more of Jennifer Coolidge with a gun! Can’t pass that up. The streamer is bringing subscribers plenty of excitement this January, from a new psychological thriller to a new season of Hunters.

Starting out the new month, Prime Video will unveil a new series for you to get hooked on: The Rig. Premiering Jan. 6, it will follow a small offshore oil rig crew as they battle an ongoing tropical storm. Not only is the series a horror story, it’s also a supernatural one. What exactly is going on in this environmental catastrophe?

On Jan. 13, Logan Lerman and Al Pacino will return for a second season of the Nazi-hunting series Hunters. Taking place in New York City, the show sees both men as they try to take down the so-called “Fourth Reich” bubbling up in the United States. This second installment will also be the last season of Hunters.

Finally, Prime Video is set to release their rom-com/action movie Shotgun Wedding, which has a title as literal as they come. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in a dreamy wedding movie that goes awry when pirates hold the whole affair hostage. Jennifer Coolidge plays a mother-in-law ready to get revenge. What more could we ask for? Catch Shotgun Wedding Jan. 27.

On the hunt for even more drama? Amazon Prime Video has you covered—see what’s coming next in the list below.

January 1

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5

Invader Zim

Nella the Princess Knight

Shimmer and Shine

12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3

Welcome to Flatch

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

After Earth

Akeelah and the Bee

Ali

Antwone Fisher

Are We There Yet?

Baby Boy

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Black Dynamite

Blankman

Blue Chips

Breakdown

Breakin’ All the Rules

Broken City

Brown Sugar

Clue

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Downsizing

El Dorado

El Mariachi

Election

Employee of the Month

Europa Report

Failure to Launch

Forces of Nature

Frankie & Alice

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer

God’s Not Dead

Guess Who

Harold and Maude

Higher Learning

Home for the Holidays

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

In My Country

In the Heat of the Night

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Juliet, Naked

Just Wright

Love the Coopers

Mad Love

Mean Creek

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Mississippi Burning

Mo’ Money

Money Train

Mr. 3000

Muscle Shoals

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paycheck

Poetic Justice

Private Parts

Rec

Rec 2

Rec 3: Genesis

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout

Rosemary’s Baby

School Daze

Serpico

She Hate Me

Six Degrees of Separation

Sorry to Bother You

Tangerine

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Butler

The Devil’s Backbone

The Duchess

The Foot Fist Way

The Gospel According to Andre

The Love Guru

The Peacemaker

The Running Man

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Two Jakes

Three Can Play That Game

To Sir, With Love

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Witness

You Got Served

January 3

Endeavour Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

January 6

Cosmic Love France

The Rig

Jurassic World Dominion

Black and Blue

Power Rangers

January 8

The Winter Palace

January 10

Snitch

January 13

Hunters Season 2

The Test Season 2

January 15

The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6

An Officer and a Gentleman

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Road Trip

January 17

Vengeance

January 20

The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2

January 21

Hercules (2014)

January 27

Shotgun Wedding

The King’s Speech

January 31

Nate Bargatze: Hello World

Orphan: First Kill

Killing Them Softly