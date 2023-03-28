New on Amazon’s Prime Video April 2023: ‘Citadel,’ ‘Dead Ringers,’ and More

While Daisy Jones & The Six will wrap up in March, Amazon’s Prime Video still has plenty of other shows and movies to carry us into spring. Now, are any of them going to be as groovy as the ‘70s series? Doubtful. We’re looking at a lot of new, very different drama series, when it comes to Prime Video’s April lineup.

The streamer will start the month with On a Wing and a Prayer, premiering April 7. The drama film stars Dennis Quaid in a recreation of a wild true story. On a flight home, the main pilot of the plane passes away, leaving a family stranded in the back of the cabin. One man must learn how to fly, quickly, in order to save his family and make it home.

Then, on April 21, Prime Video is set to release a brand new series, starring Rachel Weisz as two different characters. Based on the 1988 film of the same name from David Cronenberg, Dead Ringers follows a set of twin gynecologists (both Weisz). The psychological thriller also stars Poppy Liu, Britne Oldford, and Michael Chernus.

Citadel is also coming to Prime Video near the end of the month. The series will release on April 28, following two spies (played by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden) attempting to stop a creepy crime syndicate. The series is helmed by Avengers: Endgame duo The Russo Brothers.

Check out the full list of new Prime Video offerings below:

April 1

American Gigolo (1980)

At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

Face/Off (1997)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Keeping the Faith (2000)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life of Pi (2012)

Lifeguard (1976)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Max Payne (2008)

McLintock (1963)

Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

Morning Glory (2010)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Ong Bak (2005)

Philomena (2013)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Ray (2004)

School Ties (1992)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Speed (1994)

Staying Alive (1983)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Aviator (2004)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Descendants (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Medallion (2003)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

The Two Faces of January (2014)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

Titanic (1997)

To the Wonder (2012)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

We’re No Angels (1989)

Whiplash (2014)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 4

Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

Bros (2022)

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

April 7

Gangs of Lagos (2023)

On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

April 12

Alter Ego (2022)

Big Bad Wolves (2014)

Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

Kill Me Three Times (2015)

Life Itself (2014)

The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

Whose Streets? (2017)

April 14

Greek Salad (2023)

April 19

Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

Demon Warriors (2007)

Happy Happy (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Magic Trip (2011)

Playback (2012)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 21

Dead Ringers (2023)

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

April 26

Crazy Love (2007)

Syrup (2013)

April 28

Citadel (2023)