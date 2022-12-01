After dropping a whole bounty of new Marvel and Star Wars series this year, Disney+ is slowing its roll. This December, the family-friendly streamer will amp up some holiday content in lieu of the usual action-packed programming. Instead of Hawkeye and Baby Yoda, expect to see more Christmas carols and new episodes of Willow.

The Santa Clauses wasn’t enough for Disney+. The streamer will release another holiday special in the form of Pentatonix, Around the World for the Holidays, which will take the famous a capella group on a journey through the globe’s various celebrations in the month of December. Start celebrating with Pentatonix on Dec. 2.

Then, our favorite children’s book comes to screens once more. Diary of a Wimpy Kid continues into the animated realm with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, an adaptation of the second book in Jeff Kinney’s beloved YA series. Catch up with Greg (and his nasty older brother) on Dec. 2.

Finally, Disney+ will release a new documentary on Dec. 2 called The Territory. The saga unfolds after a group of farmers infringe on an Indigenous territory, looking to seize the protected land as their own. The Native leader and his mentor fight back against the farmers, defending their land.

Looking forward to these titles? See what else Disney+ has to offer in the list below.

December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

December 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, five episodes)

Animal Fight Night (Seasons 1-6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (Season 1)

Botswana (Season 1)

Gigantosaurus (Season 3, eight episodes)

Raven’s Home (Season 5, two episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 1, one episode)

December 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones

December 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

December 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (Season 1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts — Season 1, one episode)

Drain the Oceans (Season 5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 10)

The Owl House (Season 3, one episode)

Positive energy (Season 1)

National Treasure: Edge of History (Season 1, Episodes 1-2)

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday (Holiday Special)

December 16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Where Oceans Collide

If These Walls Could Sing

Le Pupille (Short)

December 21

Ancient X Files (Season 2, five episodes)

Born in Africa (Season 1)

Danger Decoded (Season 1)

The Flagmakers

Port Protection Alaska (Seasons 1-5)

December 23

From the Ashes

Jaguar Beach Battle

Little Giant

December 28

Generation X (Season 1)

Savage Kingdom (Seasons 1-4)

Street Genius (Seasons 1-2)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

December 30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

