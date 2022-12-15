New on Disney+ January 2023: ‘Willow,’ ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ and More

If your New Year’s resolution is to watch more Lucasfilm content, Disney+ has got you covered this January. To ring in 2023, the platform is bringing subscribers new episodes of adventure shows from the Star Wars and Willow universes, as well as more adventures in the National Treasure franchise.

Starting off the year, Disney will drop a new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. On Jan. 4, Season 2 kicks off, once again following Clone Force 99 as they find a new place in the Empire. There will be two new episodes for the premiere, with more new episodes premiering on Wednesdays throughout the month.

Disney+ will also release the final two episodes of Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 Ron Howard film of the same name. What’s going to go down in Gales in the final handful of episodes? New chapters continue to drop on Wednesdays, with the penultimate episode and finale airing on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, respectively.

The ongoing National Treasure reboot series, Edge of History, also continues into January. The series premiered mid-December and will run for 10 episodes, meaning we’re going to see plenty more from the history-inspired adventure saga. New episodes of National Treasure - Edge of History premiere on Wednesday as well, meaning we’ll get a new episode beginning on Jan. 4.

Curious what other series and movies are heading to the family-friendly streamer? Catch up on our guide below.

January 4

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (S2 Premiere)

January 6

Strangest Bird Alive

January 11

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1)

Chasing Waves

Gina Yei

January 18

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

King Shakir Recycle

January 20

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

January 25

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Mila in the Multiverse (S1 Premiere)

January 27

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy