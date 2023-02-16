New on Disney+ March 2023: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Prom Pact,’ and More

Disney dropped an array of trailers for new and upcoming movies during the Super Bowl—Indiana Jones! Guardians of the Galaxy! Ant-Man!—but none of its biggest flicks are heading to streaming anytime soon. So, what actually will be on Disney+ this month? Are any of the new Marvel shows coming out this March? Or will we have to keep waiting? We’ve got answers.

The good news is that, while Disney’s Marvel hiatus will continue this month, the streamer will bring back one of its biggest ongoing Star Wars projects. The Mandalorian is back for Season 3 on March 1, making some perfectly complementing programming with The Last of Us on HBO. Pedro Pascal, we’ll watch anything for you. Anything!

Later in the month, Disney+ will also release Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman. After big music stars like Taylor Swift and Elton John collaborated with Disney+, the U2 stars will team up with the platform to tease their new album, Songs of Surrender. Rock out with the guys—and the late-night legend—when the special premieres on March 17.

For more family-friendly content, Disney+ is also set to debut Prom Pact on March 31, a Disney Channel original movie that will also air on the TV network. Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars in the teen flick, which follows a feminist who refuses love—until it shows up at her door, asking her to the prom.

Eager to see if there’s any more Marvel or Star Wars content releasing in the near future? Check below to see what’s dropping on Disney+ in March.

March 1

The Mandalorian Season 3

Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (S2, S3, S4, S5)

Chibiverse (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

Mpower

March 10

Chang Can Dunk

March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic

March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Engineering Connections (S1, S2)

Firebuds (S1, 4 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 6 episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

March 17

Hippo VS. Croc

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

March 22

How to Win at Everything (S1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)

March 24

Witness Disaster

March 25

Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)

March 29

Crimes Against Nature (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Incredibly Small World (S1)

March 31

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?