New on HBO and HBO Max Dec. 2022: ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and More

HBO is giving us the final episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 this December, but there’s a lot of other shows and movies coming too. Both the premium network and its streaming platform, HBO Max, are releasing a handful of new seasons of our most beloved shows, as well as a batch of movies we’ve all been wanting to watch.

Kicking off the month on Dec. 1, HBO Max will debut a new season of the fiery Gossip Girl reboot. The Upper East Siders will return for more backstabbing, partying, and stalking, with a special visit from OG cast member Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). Move over, Lonely Boy—these new kids are even more ferocious.

On Dec. 5, His Dark Materials will return for its third and final season on HBO. Only eight episodes remain in the fantasy series, which will air over the course of December. It will surely be an epic conclusion to this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s adventure novels.

Didn’t make it to a theater to catch The Banshees of Inisherin? No worries: Martin McDonagh’s seering ex-buddy comedy will land on the streamer on Dec. 13, and you’re going to want to watch it before Oscars season heats up. Colin Farrell is in line for the Best Actor trophy for playing Irish lad Pádraic, who faces existential dread when his best friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) stops hanging out with him.

Itching to see if your favorite series will be back on HBO or HBO Max this month? See what’s coming next in the round-up below.

December 1

3:10 to Yuma

10,000 B.C.

Black Sheep

Branson (HBO)

Burn After Reading

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over

The Children Act (HBO)

De Palma (HBO)

First Reformed (HBO)

Friends with Benefits

Gossip Girl, Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl (HBO)

Green Room (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas

Hook

Into the Forest (HBO)

Krisha (HBO)

The Maze Runner (HBO)

My Fellow Americans (HBO)

The Purge: Anarchy

Redemption (HBO)

Reindeer Games (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees (HBO)

Sesame Street's The Nutcracker

Small Town Crime (HBO)

Sort Of, Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In (HBO)

Step Up Revolution (HBO)

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

Street Kings (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man (HBO)

Trumbo (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game

Urban Cowboy

¡Viva Maestro!

Win Win (HBO)

December 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

December 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles)

December 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

December 6

Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO)

December 8

Doom Patrol, Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Season 3 Premiere

December 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (HBO)

December 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (HBO)

December 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

December 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

December 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

December 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio)

December 16

Martin: The Reunion Special

Ranch to Table, Season 3

December 22

I Hate Suzie, Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Season 2 Premiere

December 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

December 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (HBO)

December 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules (HBO)

