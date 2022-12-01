What to Watch

New on HBO and HBO Max Dec. 2022: ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and More

NOW STREAMING

Itching to see if your favorite series will be back on HBO or HBO Max this month? See what’s coming in our streaming round-up.

Fletcher Peters

Entertainment Reporter

HBO is giving us the final episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 this December, but there’s a lot of other shows and movies coming too. Both the premium network and its streaming platform, HBO Max, are releasing a handful of new seasons of our most beloved shows, as well as a batch of movies we’ve all been wanting to watch.

Kicking off the month on Dec. 1, HBO Max will debut a new season of the fiery Gossip Girl reboot. The Upper East Siders will return for more backstabbing, partying, and stalking, with a special visit from OG cast member Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). Move over, Lonely Boy—these new kids are even more ferocious.

On Dec. 5, His Dark Materials will return for its third and final season on HBO. Only eight episodes remain in the fantasy series, which will air over the course of December. It will surely be an epic conclusion to this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s adventure novels.

    Didn’t make it to a theater to catch The Banshees of Inisherin? No worries: Martin McDonagh’s seering ex-buddy comedy will land on the streamer on Dec. 13, and you’re going to want to watch it before Oscars season heats up. Colin Farrell is in line for the Best Actor trophy for playing Irish lad Pádraic, who faces existential dread when his best friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) stops hanging out with him.

    Itching to see if your favorite series will be back on HBO or HBO Max this month? See what’s coming next in the round-up below.

    December 1

    HBO Max

    3:10 to Yuma

    10,000 B.C.

    Black Sheep

    Branson (HBO)

    Burn After Reading

    Can't Hardly Wait

    Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (HBO)

    Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (HBO)

    Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over

    The Children Act (HBO)

    De Palma (HBO)

    First Reformed (HBO)

      Friends with Benefits

      Gossip Girl, Season 2 Premiere

      Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (HBO)

      The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

      Gone Girl (HBO)

      Green Room (HBO)

      Hellraiser III Hell on Earth (HBO)

      Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (HBO)

      Hellraiser V: Inferno (HBO)

      Hellraiser VII: Deader (HBO)

      Hellraiser: Hellseeker (HBO)

      Hellraiser: Hellworld (HBO)

      A Hollywood Christmas

      Hook

      Into the Forest (HBO)

      Krisha (HBO)

      The Maze Runner (HBO)

      My Fellow Americans (HBO)

      The Purge: Anarchy

      Redemption (HBO)

      Reindeer Games (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

      The Sea of Trees (HBO)

      Sesame Street's The Nutcracker

      Small Town Crime (HBO)

      Sort Of, Season 2 Premiere

      Step Up All In (HBO)

      Step Up Revolution (HBO)

      Stomp the Yard

      Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

      Street Kings (HBO)

      The Tomorrow Man (HBO)

      Trumbo (HBO)

      Two Can Play That Game

      Urban Cowboy

      ¡Viva Maestro!

      Win Win (HBO)

      December 2

      Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

      Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe

      Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

      December 4

      Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles)

      December 5

      HBO

      His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

        December 6

        Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

        Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

        Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

        Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

        Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO)

        December 8

        Doom Patrol, Season 4 Premiere

        South Side, Season 3 Premiere

        December 9

        Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition

        Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (HBO)

        December 10

        Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (HBO)

        December 12

        Adult Swim Yule Log

          December 13

          The Banshees Of Inisherin (HBO)

          Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

          December 14

          Selling the Hamptons

          Serving the Hamptons

          Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

          Trixie Motel

          December 15

          Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio)

          December 16

          Martin: The Reunion Special

          Ranch to Table, Season 3

          December 22

          I Hate Suzie, Season 2 Premiere

          The Head, Season 2 Premiere

          December 23

          Family Dinner, Season 3

          December 27

          The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (HBO)

          December 30

          The Established Home, Season 2

          This Place Rules (HBO)

