New on HBO and HBO Max Dec. 2022: ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and More

HBO is giving us the final episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 this December, but there’s a lot of other shows and movies coming too. Both the premium network and its streaming platform, HBO Max, are releasing a handful of new seasons of our most beloved shows, as well as a batch of movies we’ve all been wanting to watch.
Kicking off the month on Dec. 1, HBO Max will debut a new season of the fiery Gossip Girl reboot. The Upper East Siders will return for more backstabbing, partying, and stalking, with a special visit from OG cast member Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). Move over, Lonely Boy—these new kids are even more ferocious.
On Dec. 5, His Dark Materials will return for its third and final season on HBO. Only eight episodes remain in the fantasy series, which will air over the course of December. It will surely be an epic conclusion to this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s adventure novels.
Didn’t make it to a theater to catch The Banshees of Inisherin? No worries: Martin McDonagh’s seering ex-buddy comedy will land on the streamer on Dec. 13, and you’re going to want to watch it before Oscars season heats up. Colin Farrell is in line for the Best Actor trophy for playing Irish lad Pádraic, who faces existential dread when his best friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) stops hanging out with him.
Itching to see if your favorite series will be back on HBO or HBO Max this month? See what’s coming next in the round-up below.
December 1
3:10 to Yuma
10,000 B.C.
Black Sheep
Branson (HBO)
Burn After Reading
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over
The Children Act (HBO)
De Palma (HBO)
First Reformed (HBO)
Friends with Benefits
Gossip Girl, Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl (HBO)
Green Room (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas
Hook
Into the Forest (HBO)
Krisha (HBO)
The Maze Runner (HBO)
My Fellow Americans (HBO)
The Purge: Anarchy
Redemption (HBO)
Reindeer Games (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees (HBO)
Sesame Street's The Nutcracker
Small Town Crime (HBO)
Sort Of, Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In (HBO)
Step Up Revolution (HBO)
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Street Kings (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man (HBO)
Trumbo (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game
Urban Cowboy
¡Viva Maestro!
Win Win (HBO)
December 2
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
December 4
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles)
December 5
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
December 6
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo (HBO)
December 8
Doom Patrol, Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Season 3 Premiere
December 9
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (HBO)
December 10
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder (HBO)
December 12
Adult Swim Yule Log
December 13
The Banshees Of Inisherin (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
December 14
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
December 15
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio)
December 16
Martin: The Reunion Special
Ranch to Table, Season 3
December 22
I Hate Suzie, Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Season 2 Premiere
December 23
Family Dinner, Season 3
December 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (HBO)
December 30
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules (HBO)
