New on HBO and HBO Max February 2023: ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Harley Quinn,’ and More

HBO brought us seasons of premier shows like The White Lotus and House of the Dragon in 2022, so it’s safe to say it’s got a lot to live up to in the new year. With The Last of Us leading the charge, the premium channel should meet expectations. But as HBO Max is losing titles left and right, could we see a decrease in new content throughout the year? Let’s see what February has to offer.
Throughout February, HBO will continue to release new episodes of The Last of Us, its adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved apocalyptic action game. Watch Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) fight against all odds to survive, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays until the finale in March.
Then, on Feb. 19, HBO Max is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with Harley Quinn. The DC jokester will star in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. If you’re turned off by cheesy rom-coms—you shouldn’t be, but okay!—catch up with the lovestruck villain instead.
Also in February, we’re expecting the return of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on Feb. 19. The British comedian will be back to walk us through all the important news of the week every Sunday evening, as well as try his hand at winning more Emmys and other awards with his beloved program.
We’re waiting on our other favorite HBO shows to return—more The White Lotus, please, though we’re not expecting to hear anything until 2024—but will any of yours be back this February? Take a look below.
February 1
A Vigilante
Acts of Vengeance
Another Country
Blair Witch
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Blame it on Rio
Bride Wars
Bull Durham
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casino Royale
Catch Me If You Can
Come and Find Me
Cooties
Diamonds Are Forever
Don’t Play Us Cheap
Dr. No
Eighth Grade
Factual: Love Off The Grid
Food: Hungry for Answers
Footloose
Force Majeure
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Goldeneye
Good Boy!
Gossip
Graffiti Bridge
Hannibal
Heist
High Society
Honeyland
Hotel for Dogs
How I Live Now
I Am Wrath
Just Cause
Live Free or Die Hard
Luce
Mandabi
Mannequin Two: On the Move
Mermaids
Moonraker
Never Grow Old
Niaye
Nothing Like the Holidays
Octopussy
Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
Pens & Pencils
Person to Person
Platoon
Quantum of Solace
Red
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Superbad
Sleepy Hollow
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Space is the Place
Suspect Zero
Swiss Army Man
Take This Waltz
Taxi Driver
Thanks For Sharing
The Art of Self-Defense
The Best of Blaxploitation
The Crazies
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Mexican
The Miracle Worker
The Monster
The Music Man
The Show
The Silence of the Lambs
The Story of a Three Day Pass
The Terminator
The Vow
Throw Mama from the Train
Thunderball
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
Tommy Boy
Tomorrow Never Dies
Village of the Damned
War of the Worlds
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Bird In A Blizzard
You Only Live Twice
February 2
Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l'enquête), Max Original Premiere
Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
February 3
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version
February 6
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere
February 7
All That Breathes
Edge of Tomorrow
Empire of Light
February 8
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
February 9
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere
February 10
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up!
February 11
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark
February 12
Puppy Bowl XIX
February 14
King Star King!/!/!/
February 16
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
February 17
Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
February 18
Family Restaurant
February 19
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 10 Premiere
February 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon
February 23
Gravity