New on HBO and Max June 2023: ‘And Just Like That,’ ‘The Idol,’ and More

HBO Max is getting a bit of a facelift in May—which means the Warner Media streamer is all-the-more ready to unveil new titles this June. Though HBO Max only launched in May 2020, the platform is already being morphed into something entirely new: “Max.” (Find out what you need to know about Max in our guide.)

Don’t worry—your favorite titles like Succession, Barry, and Euphoria will still be living on Max. Better yet, there are plenty of new and returning titles coming your way too.

At the start of the month, HBO will unveil Sam Levinson’s (Euphoria) wildly controversial new series, The Idol. On June 4, get ready for more twisty cameras, statement makeup, and crop tops. Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd (who now goes by his birth name, Abel Tesfaye) star as a popstar and her twisted mentor, respectively, in this series about influencers, sex, and rock ‘n’ roll.

Then, on June 17, take a bit of a breather with John Early: Now More than Ever. This comedy special from the Search Party star will be a mixture of traditional stand-up, sketches, and musical numbers. If you know anything about Early, you’ll know that this is worth tuning into—and if you don’t, it’s still probably going to be worth a watch.

Finishing off June, Max will unveil the sophomore season of And Just Like That. Catch up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and, of course, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) when the divisive Sex and the City reboot returns on June 22.

Although it’s hard to believe it, HBO Max/Max are finding titles to replace Succession as it finishes its fourth and final season this month. Take a look below at what’s coming up next.

June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun's Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You're Next (2013)

June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

June 4

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original)

June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

June 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

June 13

Vacation (2015)

June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef'd (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

June 22

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original)

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey's Dream Cars (Max Original)

June 23

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)