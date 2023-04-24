New on HBO and HBO Max May 2023: ‘The Other Two,’ ‘White House Plumbers,’ and More

Warner Bros. Discovery’s premier streaming service has an exciting upcoming month, thanks to the upcoming rebrand of HBO Max as simply Max. Ahead of the streaming service’s refresh, it has a handful of new series to look forward to in May and a handful of series that will sadly be ending for good.

Throughout the month of May, HBO will continue unveiling new episodes of Succession Season 4. The latest installment of the Roy family drama has been rolling out since March, and it’s set to come to a close on May 28, when the season—and series—finale airs. What in the world will we do without Succession?

Watch a brand new miniseries, that’s what. White House Plumbers is set to premiere on HBO May 1. The show follows the destruction of the Nixon administration after the Watergate incident, thanks to two of the president’s biggest supporters. Before you ask: They were only nicknamed the Plumbers; they weren’t real toilet fixers.

Finally, on May 4, The Other Two will return for its third season on HBO Max. This underrated comedy takes a look at what celeb status can do to a family, following two older siblings of a Justin Bieber-type pop star and their Ellen DeGeneres-esque mom. Short and sweet, The Other Two should definitely be on your list for comedies to check out this month.

Want to see what else is heading to HBO and HBO Max this May? Take a look at the full list of titles below.

May 1

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1

ERUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

May 3

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015