New on Hulu 2023: ‘Pretty Baby,’ ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ and More

Hulu has a flurry of new series releasing this April—as if the backlog of the million things releasing in March (Succession, Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets…need we say more?) wasn’t enough to keep us busy through the end of 2023. But no, there’s more on the way, so keep streaming!

The streamer will start out the month with Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, a two-part documentary that premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Set to debut on April 3, it follows the actress over the course of her career, from being sexualized at a young age to the wisdom she’s learned over the past few decades working in Hollywood.

On April 7, Hulu will premiere Tiny Beautiful Things, its adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s novel of the same name. Starring Kathryn Hahn as Clare (a pseudonym for Strayed, who’s also called “Sugar” for her advice column, “Dear Sugar”), the series follows the self-help novel from a vantage point that’s more behind the scenes. How did “Dear Sugar” become so popular?

That’s not all for adaptations. Hulu also plans to release Saint X, a mini-series based on the 2020 novel of the same name. Set to premiere on April 26, the mystery series will unpack the death of a young woman as it continues to affect her friends and family, who are only trying to find the answers surrounding her untimely demise.

Wondering what else to binge on Hulu this April? We’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to see the complete lists of titles heading to the streamer next month.

April 1

Black Clover: Seasons 1-2

Dr. STONE: Season 1

Log Horizon: Season 1

Overlord: Season 2

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 1

Toriko: Complete Season 1

Adam (2009)

American Psycho (2000)

Baby Mama (2008)

Bachelorette (2012)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Big Daddy (1999)

Blackthorn (2011)

Body At Brighton Rock (2019)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Breakin' All The Rules (2004)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brooklyn's Finest (2010)

The Brothers (2001)

CHiPS (2017)

Copycat (1995)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Date Night (2010)

Dear John (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Dredd (2012)

Elysium (2013)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

The Fan (1996)

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Father Of The Bride (1991)

Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)

The Forgotten (2004)

Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Haywire (2012)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

The Interview (2014)

Joe Somebody (2001)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The Lady In The Van (2016)

Lincoln (2012)

Made In America (1993)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission To Mars (2000)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Once (2007)

Prom Night (2008)

Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Second Act (2018)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Think Like A Man (2012)

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To The Wonder (2012)

We Own The Night (2007)

April 2

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1

April 3

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

April 4

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

April 5

The Good Mothers

The Pope: Answers

Reginald the Vampire: Season 1

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

April 6

DAVE: Season 3 Premiere

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2

The Last Stand (2013)

April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things

The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla: Premiere

Beast of Burden (2018)

The Honeymoon (2022)

Medieval (2022)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

April 8

13 Assassins (2010)

Jesus Camp (2006)

The Queen Of Versailles (2012)

April 9

War With Grandpa (2020)

April 10

Blood Money: Complete Season 1

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 1

The Weekend (2019)

April 11

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 1

April 12

34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

April 13

Single Drunk Female: Complete Season 2

Door Mouse (2022)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

April 14

The Offering (2023)

Section 8 (2022)

She Will (2021)

April 15

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash: Complete Season 1

Denis Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

KONOSUBA: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Seasons 2-3

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 1

One Piece: Episodes 153-325

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 1

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

April 17

New Girl: Complete Series

April 18

The Quake (2018)

April 19

Algiers, America: Two-Episode Premiere

April 20

Quasi (2023)

Joyride (2022)

April 21

Love Me: Complete Season 2

Poker Face (2022)

April 22

Dear Mama: Two-Episode Premiere

Secrets of the Elephants

April 26

Saint X: Three-Episode Premiere

April 27

There There (2022)

April 28

Clock (2023)

Banana Split (2018)

Paradise City (2022)

April 30

Black Nativity (2013)