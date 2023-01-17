New on Hulu February 2023: ‘Bruiser,’ ‘Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,’ and More

Though February is known as the month of love (thanks to Valentine’s Day), Hulu has no interest in partaking in romance this year. Based on its slate for the upcoming month, the streamer’s clearly decided to unveil grittier, more intense projects about sex cults, toxic masculinity, and beyond. This is all to say: If you’re bitter about being single, halt your Netflix subscription and opt for Hulu’s darker array of content this February.
Hulu is starting off the month with a true crime series. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence will premiere on Feb. 9, debuting a look at survivors of the college’s sex cult formed by parent Larry Ray. The three-part documentary will shine a light on victims trying to heal from Ray’s “psychological prison.”
Then, on Feb. 15, Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for its third season on Hulu. Catch up with Bobby Diggs (Ashton Sanders) and the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan in this final season of the biographical drama series.
The streamer will wrap up February with Bruiser, premiering on the 24th. It is the first feature from Disney’s Onyx Collective, a series of programming set to highlight filmmakers of color. The film stars Jalyn Hall and Trevante Rhodes, and it already premiered to a handful of stellar reviews at TIFF in 2022.
Interested in what else is on the Hulu lineup in the month of love? We’ve got you covered. Scroll down to see what will be released on the streamer this February.
February 1
Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Seasons 1
Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
Sherman's Showcase: Season 2B
2012 (2009)
50/50 (2011)
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
All The King's Men (2006)
Amour (2012)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Arthur Christmas (2011)
Bad Reputation (2018)
Brown Sugar (2002)
The Cable Guy (1996)
Chocolate (Sub) (2008)
Cow on the Run (2021)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Date Movie (2006)
First Daughter (2004)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
The Green Mile (1999)
Happy Gilmore (1996)
The Help (2011)
How Do You Know (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I, Robot (2004)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
It's Complicated (2009)
Just My Luck (2006)
Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
Life or Something Like It (2002)
Madeline (1998)
Man on Fire (1987)
Pride (2007)
Ruby Sparks (2011)
Safe House (2012)
Scarface (1983)
The Secret Scripture (2016)
Shock and Awe (2017)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Superbad (2007)
Surrogates (2009)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
The Watch (2011)
Water for Elephants (2011)
The Waterboy (1998)
Welcome To The Rileys (2010)
February 2
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
I'm Totally Fine (2022)
February 3
Killing County: Complete Docuseries
Burn (2019)
Gigi & Nate (2022)
Haunt (2019)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)
Jungle (2017)
February 4
Project Legion (2022)
February 7
Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
February 8
Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
February 9
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil: Special Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
Piggy (2022)
February 10
Brimstone (2016)
Jesus Henry Christ (2011)
The Perfect Weapon (2016)
Pound of Flesh (2015)
Something in the Dirt (2021)
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)
February 13
Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
February 15
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
A Long Way Down (2014)
Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
Cocaine Cowboys (2006)
Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)
The Seat Filler (2004)
February 16
The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
February 17
Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
Animal Control: Series Premiere
Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)
All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)
Black November (2012)
Forsaken (2015)
Game of Love (2022)
La Boda De Valentina (2018)
Rogue Agent (2022)
Shut In (2015)
February 18
Hold Your Fire (2021)
February 19
Slayers (2022)
February 20
American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
February 23
National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
February 24
Bruiser (2023)
211 (2018)
A Million Little Pieces (2018)
Prisoners of the Sun (2013)
The Reef: Stalked (2022)
Spin Me Round (2022)
February 26
Iron Mask (2019)
February 28
The Book Thief (2013)