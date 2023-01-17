New on Hulu February 2023: ‘Bruiser,’ ‘Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,’ and More

Though February is known as the month of love (thanks to Valentine’s Day), Hulu has no interest in partaking in romance this year. Based on its slate for the upcoming month, the streamer’s clearly decided to unveil grittier, more intense projects about sex cults, toxic masculinity, and beyond. This is all to say: If you’re bitter about being single, halt your Netflix subscription and opt for Hulu’s darker array of content this February.

Hulu is starting off the month with a true crime series. Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence will premiere on Feb. 9, debuting a look at survivors of the college’s sex cult formed by parent Larry Ray. The three-part documentary will shine a light on victims trying to heal from Ray’s “psychological prison.”

Then, on Feb. 15, Wu-Tang: An American Saga will return for its third season on Hulu. Catch up with Bobby Diggs (Ashton Sanders) and the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan in this final season of the biographical drama series.

The streamer will wrap up February with Bruiser, premiering on the 24th. It is the first feature from Disney’s Onyx Collective, a series of programming set to highlight filmmakers of color. The film stars Jalyn Hall and Trevante Rhodes, and it already premiered to a handful of stellar reviews at TIFF in 2022.

Interested in what else is on the Hulu lineup in the month of love? We’ve got you covered. Scroll down to see what will be released on the streamer this February.

February 1

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Seasons 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman's Showcase: Season 2B

2012 (2009)

50/50 (2011)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

All The King's Men (2006)

Amour (2012)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Reputation (2018)

Brown Sugar (2002)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

Cow on the Run (2021)

Darkness Falls (2003)

Date Movie (2006)

First Daughter (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Green Mile (1999)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

The Help (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

It's Complicated (2009)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2002)

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Madeline (1998)

Man on Fire (1987)

Pride (2007)

Ruby Sparks (2011)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

Shock and Awe (2017)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Superbad (2007)

Surrogates (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Watch (2011)

Water for Elephants (2011)

The Waterboy (1998)

Welcome To The Rileys (2010)

February 2

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I'm Totally Fine (2022)

February 3

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

Burn (2019)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Haunt (2019)

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)

Jungle (2017)

February 4

Project Legion (2022)

February 7

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

February 8

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

February 9

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

Piggy (2022)

February 10

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

Something in the Dirt (2021)

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry (2022)

February 13

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

February 15

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

A Long Way Down (2014)

Blade Of The Immortal (2017)

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Cocaine Cowboys 2 (2008)

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded (2014)

The Seat Filler (2004)

February 16

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

February 17

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Game of Love (2022)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

Rogue Agent (2022)

Shut In (2015)

February 18

Hold Your Fire (2021)

February 19

Slayers (2022)

February 20

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

February 23

National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

February 24

Bruiser (2023)

211 (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Spin Me Round (2022)

February 26

Iron Mask (2019)

February 28

The Book Thief (2013)