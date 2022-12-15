New on Hulu January 2023: ‘Koala Man,’ ‘The Drop,’ and More

From a boy in a Koala suit to dropping babies, Hulu is proving that 2023 is going to be a year of gonzo storylines. Along with a flurry of new original content, the streamer will house plenty of our favorite cable series, like the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

To start off the new year, Hulu will release the animated series Koala Man on Jan. 9. Hugh Jackman will have been cleared of his Music Man duties at that point, giving him time he’s to voice one of the main characters in the series. The comedy is will follow a dad with a not-so-secret private life as, you guessed it, Koala Man.

Then, Hulu will continue with more original content when they release The Drop, a new movie from producers Jay and Mark Duplass. Pen15’s Anna Konkle stars in this dark comedy, which follows a young couple as they attempt to conceive on a vacation with their friends. But the baby-making plans go awry when she drops (!!) one of her friends' babies. Uh oh. Catch the madness when it premieres on Jan. 13.

The Bachelor will return to ABC on Jan. 23, featuring Zach Shallcross in the leading role. Zach originally appeared in Season 19 of The Bachelorette, where Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey served as co-Bachelorettes. He nearly made it to the final round, but quit in Week 8. New episodes of The Bachelor will come to Hulu the day after they air.

Wondering if any of your other favorite reality binges are heading to streaming? See what else is coming to Hulu this January.

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack and Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

January 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

January 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere

January 6

Bromates (2022)

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)

January 8

True Things (2021)

January 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Alert: Series Premiere

January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

January 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)

January 13

The Drop (2022)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

January 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

January 20

One Way (2022)

January 21

Dig (2022)

January 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 23

Accused: Series Premiere

January 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A

January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

January 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics: Special Premiere

January 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

January 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)