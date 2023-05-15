New on Hulu June 2023: ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and More

Hulu is welcoming in warmer days with a handful of series perfect for the summer months. How about having some fresh beef on the grill with Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White)? The streamer is also set to bring back a handful of comedy icons from a movie that premiered over 25 years ago—yes, we’re talking about The Full Monty.

That’s right: The British male strippers will return for a new act June 14, in a Hulu mini-series. The iconic band of brothers, whom we met back in the original Full Monty movie in 1997, have aged quite a bit. But that doesn’t mean they’re not still down for a good time! Cast members like Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Steve Huison, and Paul Barber will return for the new installment.

But what we’ve really been waiting for is Season 2 of The Bear, which will premiere on Hulu June 22. Hallelujah! The Original Beef team will return to continue serving up the greasiest, most delicious food in the Chicagoland area, with a few new cast members joining for family meal. Two big names—Bob Odenkirk and Molly Gordon—will also make appearances in The Bear Season 2.

Your favorite show might be coming back to Hulu this month too—check out the full list of June offerings by scrolling down.

June 1

One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida: Complete Third and Final Season

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

Attack The Block (2011)

Best Night Ever (2013)

Bewitched (2005)

Borat (2006)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Bronson (2008)

Brother (2001)

Carnage (2011)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Chasing Mavericks (2011)

The Comebacks (2006)

The Cookout (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Delivery Man (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Due Date (2010)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

From Paris with Love (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Goon (2011)

The Goonies (1985)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hoffa (1992)

Idiocracy (2006)

The International (2009)

Knight And Day (2010)

Life Before Her Eyes (2007)

The Little Hours (2017)

Man on Wire (2008)

The Marine (2006)

The Marine 2 (2009)

Monster House (2006)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Mr. Nobody (2009)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Oxford Murders (2008)

Pompeii (2014)

Predators (2010)

The Quarry (2020)

The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)

The Ringer (2005)

Rio (2011)

Role Models (2008)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Slackers (2002)

The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

This Means War (2010)

Three Identical Strangers (2018)

Tim's Vermeer (2014)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Upside (2017)

Vice (2018)

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Win Win (2010)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

June 2

Christmas with the Campbells (2022)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Rubikon (2022)

June 3

Baby Ruby (2022)

Keanu (2016)

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere

Stars on Mars: Series Premiere

The Secret Garden (2020)

June 7

Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1

June 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

June 9

Flamin’ Hot (2023)

Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

June 10

Dune (2021)

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

The Little Alien (2022)

June 14

FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6

Jagged Mind (2023)

The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere

6 Days (2017)

All Good Things (2010)

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Nature Calls (2012)

Please Stand By (2017)

June 16

The Apology (2022)

Chevalier (2023)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Maybe I Do (2023)

June 22

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2

Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool (2023

Wildflower (2022)

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream

June 25

Pride Across America: Livestream

Barbarian (2022)

June 27

The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere

Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere

June 28

Guns Akimbo (2020)

June 29

Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere

June 30

The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere

Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere

Burial (2022)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Linoleum (2022)