New on Hulu June 2023: ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and More

Hulu is welcoming in warmer days with a handful of series perfect for the summer months. How about having some fresh beef on the grill with Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White)? The streamer is also set to bring back a handful of comedy icons from a movie that premiered over 25 years ago—yes, we’re talking about The Full Monty.
That’s right: The British male strippers will return for a new act June 14, in a Hulu mini-series. The iconic band of brothers, whom we met back in the original Full Monty movie in 1997, have aged quite a bit. But that doesn’t mean they’re not still down for a good time! Cast members like Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Steve Huison, and Paul Barber will return for the new installment.
But what we’ve really been waiting for is Season 2 of The Bear, which will premiere on Hulu June 22. Hallelujah! The Original Beef team will return to continue serving up the greasiest, most delicious food in the Chicagoland area, with a few new cast members joining for family meal. Two big names—Bob Odenkirk and Molly Gordon—will also make appearances in The Bear Season 2.
Your favorite show might be coming back to Hulu this month too—check out the full list of June offerings by scrolling down.
June 1
One Piece: Episodes 382-457 (DUBBED)
Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season
Vida: Complete Third and Final Season
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)
Attack The Block (2011)
Best Night Ever (2013)
Bewitched (2005)
Borat (2006)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)
Bronson (2008)
Brother (2001)
Carnage (2011)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
Center Stage (2000)
Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)
Chasing Mavericks (2011)
The Comebacks (2006)
The Cookout (2004)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Delivery Man (2013)
Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Due Date (2010)
Freddy Got Fingered (2001)
From Paris with Love (2010)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
Goon (2011)
The Goonies (1985)
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Grown Ups (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Hall Pass (2011)
Hoffa (1992)
Idiocracy (2006)
The International (2009)
Knight And Day (2010)
Life Before Her Eyes (2007)
The Little Hours (2017)
Man on Wire (2008)
The Marine (2006)
The Marine 2 (2009)
Monster House (2006)
The Monuments Men (2014)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Mr. Nobody (2009)
The Newton Boys (1998)
Notorious (2009)
One Hour Photo (2002)
The Oxford Murders (2008)
Pompeii (2014)
Predators (2010)
The Quarry (2020)
The Right Kind of Wrong (2013)
The Ringer (2005)
Rio (2011)
Role Models (2008)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Slackers (2002)
The Sorcerer and the White Snake (2011)
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
St. Elmo's Fire (1985)
This Means War (2010)
Three Identical Strangers (2018)
Tim's Vermeer (2014)
Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
The Upside (2017)
Vice (2018)
What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)
Win Win (2010)
The Wolfpack (2015)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
June 2
Christmas with the Campbells (2022)
The Devil Conspiracy (2022)
Rubikon (2022)
June 3
Baby Ruby (2022)
Keanu (2016)
June 5
The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1
June 6
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Cruel Summer: Season 2 Premiere
Stars on Mars: Series Premiere
The Secret Garden (2020)
June 7
Somewhere Boy: Complete Season 1
June 8
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16 Premiere
The Amazing Maurice (2022)
June 9
Flamin’ Hot (2023)
Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)
June 10
Dune (2021)
June 11
53rd Annual LA Pride Parade: Livestream
June 13
Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)
The Little Alien (2022)
June 14
FX’s The Full Monty: Complete Season 1
June 15
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6
Jagged Mind (2023)
The Wonder Years: Season 2 Premiere
6 Days (2017)
All Good Things (2010)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
Nature Calls (2012)
Please Stand By (2017)
June 16
The Apology (2022)
Chevalier (2023)
Ender’s Game (2013)
Maybe I Do (2023)
June 22
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 2
Trigun Stampede: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
June 23
By the Grace of the Gods: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Infinity Pool (2023
Wildflower (2022)
June 24
2023 Pride Houston Parade: Livestream
June 25
Pride Across America: Livestream
Barbarian (2022)
June 27
The Bachelorette: Season 20 Premiere
Claim to Fame: Season 2 Premiere
June 28
Guns Akimbo (2020)
June 29
Grown-ish: Final Season Premiere
June 30
The Night Manager: Part 2 Premiere
Generation Gap: Season 2 Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 5 Premiere
Burial (2022)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Linoleum (2022)