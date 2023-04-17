New on Hulu May 2023: ‘The Secrets of Hillsong,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ and More

Kim Kardashian is making her big American Horror Story debut later this year, but first, she’s got another season of The Kardashians coming to Hulu. Will we get to see her auditioning for the show? Possibly. But Hulu has a handful of other series to offer, too, in case you’re not a fan of the Kardashian family.

The Great, for example, is a wonderful series about affairs, lies, and a royal family—okay, that sounds a little like The Kardashians. But it’s not! Set in 18th-century Russia, the series follows Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) in dark comedy fashion, a la The Favourite. The series will return for Season 3 on May 12.

On May 19, Hulu is set to release The Secrets of Hillsong, a four-part documentary series that will dive into the bombshell reporting on the megachurch. Though TLC already released an explosive docuseries on the revelations, Hulu’s new investigation will once again look into the church attended by celebs like Justin Bieber, Bono, and Selena Gomez.

Finally, on May 25, the Kardashian family will return for a third season of their new Hulu show The Kardashians. Gone are the days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!; this series looks into the same old personal drama on a new streamer. Seeing as Kim and her daughter North’s TikTok account randomly disappeared in recent weeks (though it seems to have been restored), there’s certainly a lot to catch up on with this crew.

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)

After Earth

Annabelle

Atonement

Beetlejuice

Best in Show

Black Dynamite

Billionaire Boys Club

Bless MeUltima

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius

Blue Thunder

The Book Of Eli

Bottle Rocket

Boogie Nights

Clash Of The Titans

The Comedian

CrazyStupidLove.

Cyrus

The Darkest Hour

Eat Pray Love

El Condorito

The First Monday In May

Frank

The Haunting in Connecticut

Horrible Bosses

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity

IT

Joshua

Johnny Mnemonic

The Joy Luck Club

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

Little Man

The Little Things

The Mask

The Meddler

Meet the Spartans

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of the Furnace

Patriots Day

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

The Power Of One

Premium Rush

Rampage

Selena

Sex Drive

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Stan & Ollie

Stuck On You

Taken 2

Twilight

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere

Lucky

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Apollo 18

A Walk to Remember

Both Sides of the Blade

The Libertine

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

Alone at Night

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

Bloods

Manifest West

May 8

To The End

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

The Last Warrior

May 10

FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 11

Bar Fight!

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth

The Last Unicorn

Saint Omer

May 13

The Locksmith

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

District B13

Hammer Of The Gods

Point Break

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

The Break-Up

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

Slash/Back

May 19

White Men Can't Jump

American Murderer

Sliding Doors

Sophie's Choice

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

Paris Can Wait

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

Broker

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

I Still Believe

May 26

Mummies

The Old Way

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

May 31

The Square