New on Netflix April 2023: ‘Beef,’ ‘Florida Man,’ and More

Aren’t we all ready for some warmer days of fun in the sun? Netflix has a few tricks up its sleeves this April, as spring rolls into the picture.

Perhaps Florida Man will remind us of dreamy beach days on the shore. There’s also A Tourist’s Guide to Love, which may be inspirational for summer vacays—or, in fact, dissuade you from traveling completely.

First, though, Netflix will start the month out with Beef, an A24 series set to release on April 6. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in the dark comedy following two strangers, who become entangled in a feud after a major road rage incident. If you liked Dave or Silicon Valley, Beef may be up your alley—it’s created by Lee Sung Jin, a writer on both of those series.

Then comes Florida Man on April 13. Good luck Google searching what this is about! If you type in “Florida man” on Google, you’re going to find 80 headlines about men in the state doing wacky (usually illegal) things. And that’s exactly what the show is about. A Florida man goes on a wild goose chase for his missing girlfriend and gets caught up in plenty of hijinks worthy of “Florida Man…” headlines.

On April 27 comes A Tourist’s Guide to Love. While that may sound like another fun-loving romantic comedy from Netflix—and it may be—the premise sounds a little less lighthearted. A travel executive faces a break-up and voyages off to Vietnam, going undercover to report on the tourism industry with the help from a Vietnamese expat tour guide. The tourism industry can't be that cheery and romantic, can it?

Here’s everything else Netflix wants you to pencil into your April watch calendar:

April 1

Weathering

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson's War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name Is Mo'Nique

The Signing

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now

April 6

BEEF

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic

April 8

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathan Bombing

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law: Season 2

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2

Florida Man

Obsession

April 14

Phenomena

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die

April 15

Doctor Cha

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

Oggy Oggy Season 2

April 18

Better Call Saul Season 6

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date

April 19

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

April 21

A Tourist's Guide to Love

Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

One More Time

Rough Diamonds

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 4

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

Love After Music

Workin' Moms Season 7

April 27

Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2

The Matchmaker

The Nurse

Sharkdog Season 3

Sweet Tooth Season 2

April 28

AKA

InuYasha Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

April TBA

Ex-Addicts Club

Welcome to Eden Season 2