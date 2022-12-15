New on Netflix January 2023: ‘That ’90s Show,’ ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ and More

Netflix has a bounty of new TV series and movies to welcome in 2023. If your New Year’s resolution was to stop watching reality programming—we’re leaving The Circle and Too Hot to Handle in December—the streamer is bringing in a new comedy reboot, thriller movie, and something completely different this January.
The streamer will start the new year off with a bonkers show called Kaleidoscope. Starring Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito, the new series boasts an original concept: The episodes can be watched out of order, and in any order you see fit. Start with Episode 7! End with the pilot! The show follows a bank heist from several different angles, and will be released on Jan. 1.
Just a few days later, Netflix will release one of its first big movies of the year. The Pale Blue Eye comes from Hostiles director Scott Cooper, and stars big names like Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson. The mystery film will release on Jan. 6 and follow a veteran detective uncovering a string of murders with a young cadet—who just so happens to be Edgar Allen Poe.
Finally, we’re getting some lighter fodder in the form of That ’90s Show, which will serve as a sequel series to the hit comedy That ’70s Show. A handful of the original cast, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are set to guest star in the new saga, which will follow Eric’s children at summer camp.
Wondering what else is new to Netflix in January? Look no further than our handy guide below.
January 1
Kaleidoscope
Lady Voyeur
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
January 4
How I Became a Gangster
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Woman of the Dead
January 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
Pressure Cooker
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
Vinland Saga: Season 2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
Noise
Sexify: Season 2
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
January 13
Break Point
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo: Season 3
Suzan & Freek
Trial by Fire
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
Khallat + The Pez Outlaw
That ’90s Show
Women at War
January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda: Season 4
Mission Majnu
The Real World: Season 28
Represent
Şahmaran
Shanty Town
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes
Begin Again
January 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2
Lockwood & Co.
The Snow Girl
You People
January 30
Princess Power
January 31
Cunk On Earth
Pamela, a love story