New on Netflix March 2023: ‘Luther,’ ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ and More

Before summer nights of Netflix marathons—from movie franchises like Fear Street to every season of Stranger Things—the streamer has to finish off its winter programming. That means the month ahead is full of fantasy, comedy, and mysteries to keep us all entertained as the last snow falls. Hopefully, we can all still access Netflix to catch up on a month full of sequels, as the streamer attempts to block password sharing. Yikes!

While Netflix’s follow-up to the popular BBC crime series Luther will hae a limited release in theaters this February, the sequel film premieres on the streamer in early March. Luther: The Fallen Sun, which sees Idris Elba return as chief inspector John Luther, will be available for home viewing on March 10.

Toward the middle of the month, Netflix is bringing back its take on the world of fantasy adaptations. Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo’s popular Grishaverse novel series, will return for its sophomore season—and it’s been a while! After premiering in early 2021, Shadow and Bone Season 2 debuts on March 16.

Finally, we’re getting something a little more lighthearted at the very end of the month. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for Murder Mystery 2 on March 31, back as the Spitzes, who have now opened up their very own detective agency. We could use a fun feel-good comedy from Netflix after watching the promising Your Place or Mine and realizing it was a complete flop.

Curious what else is headed to Netflix in the weeks to come? We’ve got you covered—keep reading to find out the hot new titles.

March 1

Cheat

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks Season 2

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon's Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County Season 2

Monique Oliver: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life Season 2

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fasion Season 2

Split the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin

March 6

Ridley Jones Season 5

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 9

You Season 4, Part 2

March 10

The Glory Part 2

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Raina Naidu

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone Season 2

Still Time

March 17

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician's Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Carol

Gabby's Dollhouse Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City Season 2

The Kingdom Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

March 28

InuYasha Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger Seasons 4-5

Kil Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

March TBA

Agent Elvis

Furies

I Am Georgina Season 2