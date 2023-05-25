New on Paramount+ June 2023: ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Joe Pickett,’ and More

Paramount+ is bringing back some of its, well, paramount shows this June. From sci-fis to drag series, there’s plenty in store for all audiences—anything that isn’t that dreadful Fatal Attraction reboot, right?
The streamer will start the month out with Queen of the Universe Season 2. Premiering June 2, the drag competition series will once again see around a dozen contestants as they attempt to sing their hearts out for a cash prize of $250,000. Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race might find Queen of the Universe an equally fun romp, seeing as the series comes from same producers.
On June 4, Paramount+ will unveil the second season of Joe Pickett. The neo-Western series follows game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) as he tries to save his isolated town from economic collapse. If you’re looking to find a Yellowstone replacement as the series wraps up, this might be a good option.
Finally, on June 15, Paramount+ will bring back Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for its sophomore season. Catch up with the USS Enterprise as Spock (Ethan Peck), Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and the rest of the team journey through new worlds in the 23rd century.
Wondering what else is premiering on Paramount+ this June? Take a look at the full offering by scrolling down.
June 1
iCarly Season 3 premiere
2 Days In The Valley
A Chorus Line
A Very Brady Sequel
A Woman Possessed
Action Point
Adventureland
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrival
Bebe's Kids
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bugsy
Clockstoppers (2002)
Commando
Commando (Director's Cut)
Courage Under Fire
Dance Flick
Dangerous Exile
Dirty Dancing
Drillbit Taylor
EuroTrip
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Brothers
From Beyond
Gang Related
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hair (1979)
Happy Anniversary
He Who Must Die
Hoosiers
Hot Cars
Hot Pursuit (1987)
Hot Rod Gang
House of Secrets
Huk!
If Beale Street Could Talk
In & Out
Intersection
It's a Pleasure
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jungle Heat
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Lady of Vengeance
Live and Let Die
Look Who's Talking
Lost Lagoon
Machete
Malta Story
Monster Trucks
My Cousin Vinny
National Velvet
No Escape
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
One Way Out
Pineapple Express
Rango
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riders to the Stars
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run for the Sun
Say Anything
Sea Fury
Selma
Shadow of Suspicion
Shoot First
Sliver
Smoke Signals
Snatch
Something's Gotta Give
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition
Stomp the Yard
Switchback
Ten Days to Tulara
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Four Feathers
The Gift
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Love Letter
The Man in the Net
The Missing Lady
The One That Got Away
The Queen
The Rabbit Trap
The Relic
The Rugrats Movie
The Scarf
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Secret Of Nimh
The Social Network
The Spanish Gardener
The Time Machine
The Tuxedo
The Untouchables
The Walking Target
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
The Young Doctors
Timbuktu
Too Many Crooks
Top of the World
UFO
Uncommon Valor
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
Woman of the Year
Wuthering Heights (2003)
You Have to Run Fast
June 2
Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere
Love ALLways premiere
June 4
Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere
June 5
Margaux
June 6
Destination European Nights premiere
June 7
Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong'o
June 11
The 76th Annual Tony Awards
June 14
One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
The Color of Care
The Last Cowboy (Season 2)
June 15
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere
There's Something Wrong with the Children
June 20
FBI True Season 3 premiere
June 21
Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)
June 25
The Gold premiere
June 26
Project Alamanac
June 28
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
Bruce Springsteen - Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
My True Crime Story (Season 1)
Side Hustle (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2