New on Paramount+ June 2023: ‘Star Trek,’ ‘Joe Pickett,’ and More

Paramount+ is bringing back some of its, well, paramount shows this June. From sci-fis to drag series, there’s plenty in store for all audiences—anything that isn’t that dreadful Fatal Attraction reboot, right?

The streamer will start the month out with Queen of the Universe Season 2. Premiering June 2, the drag competition series will once again see around a dozen contestants as they attempt to sing their hearts out for a cash prize of $250,000. Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race might find Queen of the Universe an equally fun romp, seeing as the series comes from same producers.

On June 4, Paramount+ will unveil the second season of Joe Pickett. The neo-Western series follows game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) as he tries to save his isolated town from economic collapse. If you’re looking to find a Yellowstone replacement as the series wraps up, this might be a good option.

Finally, on June 15, Paramount+ will bring back Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for its sophomore season. Catch up with the USS Enterprise as Spock (Ethan Peck), Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and the rest of the team journey through new worlds in the 23rd century.

Wondering what else is premiering on Paramount+ this June? Take a look at the full offering by scrolling down.

June 1

iCarly Season 3 premiere

2 Days In The Valley

A Chorus Line

A Very Brady Sequel

A Woman Possessed

Action Point

Adventureland

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrival

Bebe's Kids

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bugsy

Clockstoppers (2002)

Commando

Commando (Director's Cut)

Courage Under Fire

Dance Flick

Dangerous Exile

Dirty Dancing

Drillbit Taylor

EuroTrip

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Brothers

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hair (1979)

Happy Anniversary

He Who Must Die

Hoosiers

Hot Cars

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Hot Rod Gang

House of Secrets

Huk!

If Beale Street Could Talk

In & Out

Intersection

It's a Pleasure

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jungle Heat

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Lady of Vengeance

Live and Let Die

Look Who's Talking

Lost Lagoon

Machete

Malta Story

Monster Trucks

My Cousin Vinny

National Velvet

No Escape

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

One Way Out

Pineapple Express

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riders to the Stars

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run for the Sun

Say Anything

Sea Fury

Selma

Shadow of Suspicion

Shoot First

Sliver

Smoke Signals

Snatch

Something's Gotta Give

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition

Stomp the Yard

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Four Feathers

The Gift

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Love Letter

The Man in the Net

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Queen

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Scarf

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Of Nimh

The Social Network

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Untouchables

The Walking Target

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Young Doctors

Timbuktu

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

Woman of the Year

Wuthering Heights (2003)

You Have to Run Fast

June 2

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere

Love ALLways premiere

June 4

Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

June 5

Margaux

June 6

Destination European Nights premiere

June 7

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)

The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong'o

June 11

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

June 14

One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)

The Color of Care

The Last Cowboy (Season 2)

June 15

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

There's Something Wrong with the Children

June 20

FBI True Season 3 premiere

June 21

Ex on the Beach (Season 5)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)

June 25

The Gold premiere

June 26

Project Alamanac

June 28

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)

Bruce Springsteen - Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

My True Crime Story (Season 1)

Side Hustle (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2