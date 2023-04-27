New on Paramount+ May 2023: ‘The Family Stallone,’ ‘Survivor,’ and More

Paramount+ is upping its reality content this May, with a new series starring the Stallone family and the finale of Survivor Season 44 set to air this month. In case you’re looking for new shows to watch, the streamer will also air a handful of new episodes from series like Fatal Attraction and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies this month.

This ongoing season of Survivor will continue to stream new episodes the day after they air on Paramount+, with the finale scheduled for May 24. After the merge, some wild twists have hit the tribe in the form of new idols, control-the-vote advantages, and more. Who will make it to the end, and who will be the sole Survivor?

In other reality content, Paramount+ is bringing The Family Stallone to our screens May 17. The new series will follow, you guessed it, the Stallone family. More specifically, though, the reality show will dive into the life of Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, as well as his wife and her skincare business.

Paramount+ will also continue airing episodes of its new Fatal Attraction reboot. The Lizzy Caplan-led story sees the original Glenn Close film spun into an elongated mini-series following the same events of the film. Catch new episodes when they air every Sunday.

Take a look at the full list of titles heading to Paramount+ this May below.

May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel ("Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung")

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan's Project A

Jackie Chan's Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What's the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 2

Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

May 3

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

May 5

Death's Roulette

May 7

VICE (Season 4)

May 12

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)

May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 17

The Family Stallone

Blue's Clues & You! (Season 3)

Breaking the Sound Barrier

May 18

The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)

May 19

Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)

May 23

Rosie's Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her

May 24

Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)

May 28

Top Five

May 30

WifeLike

May 31

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)

George Michael - A Different Story

George Michael - Freedom Uncut

George Michael - Live in London

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)

Siesta Key (Season 4)

The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special