New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More

Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.

The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown together. Get drinks with the ladies on Feb. 3, when they return to put their lives back on track—from careers to dating.

Prime Video is also bringing back Carnival Row for a second season on Feb. 17. In case you’re still on team Cara Delevingne, even after the actress/model faced backlash for her party behavior last year, you can catch her and Orlando Bloom in the mythical series. Episodes will drop weekly, with 10 in total, as opposed to the first season’s original eight.

Finally, we’re going to get a new series, too. The Consultant will land on Prime Video on Feb. 24, starring the likes of Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, and Brittany O’Grady of The White Lotus. The workplace thriller will have hints of dark comedy—we’re sensing a little Severance—after a new boss steps in during a company’s big merger.

Wondering what other classics and originals are heading to Prime Video in February? Keep scrolling to see what’s coming next.

February 1

A Night at the Roxbury

Alex Cross

Almost Famous

Are We There Yet?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Best Man

The Breadwinner

The Call

Chaplin

Children Of Heaven

Devil In A Blue Dress

The Dilemma

Downhill Racer

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Exposed

Food, Inc

Four Brothers

French Postcards

From Justin To Kelly

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

The Glass Shield

Heaven Can Wait

The Help

The Hustle

I, Robot

Inside Man

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain

King Kong

The Last Song

Life Partners

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nacho Libre

Never Been Kissed

P.S. I Love You

Prophecy

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)

Sarafina!

Scary Movie 4

Seabiscuit

Shaft

Shrek

Shrek 2

Something Wild

Soul Food

Southside With You

Sugar

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Tsotsi

Turbulence

Tyson

Underclassman

Venus and Serena

White House Down

Who’s Your Caddy?

February 3

Harlem Season 2

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

February 7

Beast

Brian and Charles

February 8

Are We Done Yet?

February 9

Crank

February 10

Somebody I Used to Know

February 11

If I Stay

February 14

Halloween Ends

February 17

Carnival Row Season 2

The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Three Thousand Years of Longing

February 19

A Simple Favor

February 21

Smile

February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

February 24

The Consultant

Die Hart