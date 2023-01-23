New on Amazon's Prime Video February 2023: ‘The Consultant,’ ‘Harlem,’ and More

Amazon’s Prime Video is bringing back some of its original series for new seasons in the month of February, as well as a new thriller show starring some of our favorite stars. Sounds like a promising month ahead! But we’re still waiting for more of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which would be great rom-com fodder to watch during Valentine’s Day. Too bad we’ll (probably) have to wait for the warmer months for new episodes.
The streamer will start out the month with a second season of Harlem, Tracy Oliver’s comedy series about four friends who graduate NYU and move uptown together. Get drinks with the ladies on Feb. 3, when they return to put their lives back on track—from careers to dating.
Prime Video is also bringing back Carnival Row for a second season on Feb. 17. In case you’re still on team Cara Delevingne, even after the actress/model faced backlash for her party behavior last year, you can catch her and Orlando Bloom in the mythical series. Episodes will drop weekly, with 10 in total, as opposed to the first season’s original eight.
Finally, we’re going to get a new series, too. The Consultant will land on Prime Video on Feb. 24, starring the likes of Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, and Brittany O’Grady of The White Lotus. The workplace thriller will have hints of dark comedy—we’re sensing a little Severance—after a new boss steps in during a company’s big merger.
Wondering what other classics and originals are heading to Prime Video in February? Keep scrolling to see what’s coming next.
February 1
A Night at the Roxbury
Alex Cross
Almost Famous
Are We There Yet?
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Best Man
The Breadwinner
The Call
Chaplin
Children Of Heaven
Devil In A Blue Dress
The Dilemma
Downhill Racer
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Exposed
Food, Inc
Four Brothers
French Postcards
From Justin To Kelly
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
The Glass Shield
Heaven Can Wait
The Help
The Hustle
I, Robot
Inside Man
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain
King Kong
The Last Song
Life Partners
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nacho Libre
Never Been Kissed
P.S. I Love You
Prophecy
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut)
Sarafina!
Scary Movie 4
Seabiscuit
Shaft
Shrek
Shrek 2
Something Wild
Soul Food
Southside With You
Sugar
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Tsotsi
Turbulence
Tyson
Underclassman
Venus and Serena
White House Down
Who’s Your Caddy?
February 3
Harlem Season 2
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
February 7
Beast
Brian and Charles
February 8
Are We Done Yet?
February 9
Crank
February 10
Somebody I Used to Know
February 11
If I Stay
February 14
Halloween Ends
February 17
Carnival Row Season 2
The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Three Thousand Years of Longing
February 19
A Simple Favor
February 21
Smile
February 22
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
February 24
The Consultant
Die Hart