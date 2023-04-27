New on Prime Video May 2023: ‘Guess How Much,’ ‘One in a Billion,’ and More

Prime Video is stepping up their unscripted content this May, bringing subscribers a few stand-up specials and the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in the next month. If you’ve been struggling to keep up with the millions of new shows releasing this year, take a break with Amazon’s smaller commitment programming this May.

On May 2, the streaming service will unveil Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? This stand-up special will follow the comedian tackling love languages and joking about his Asian family. Most recently, Yang starred in 80 For Brady and Easter Sunday, and he’s set to star in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese later this month.

Then, on May 11, Prime Video will be the exclusive live-streaming home for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. This year’s nominees include folks like Miranda Lambert, Kelsey Ballerini, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Stapleton.

To round out the month, Prime Video has one more stand-up special on the docket. On May 16, Zarna Garg’s One in a Billion will drop onto the platform. This will mark the comedian’s first streaming comedy special, which is set to unpack her life as an Indian-Immigrant mother.

Curious what else is heading to Prime Video? See the lists below for the full offering.

May 1

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?

May 4

90210 S1-5 (2009)

Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)

Dynasty (1981)

Freaks & Geeks (1999)

Medium S1-7 (2005)

Reign S1-4 (2014)

Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)

Tudors S1-4 (2007)

May 5

¡Hasta la Madre! del dïa de las madres

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead

May 9

Till (2022)

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion

May 18

The Ferragnez — The Series Season 2

May 19

She Said (2022)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Hohlbeins' - The Gryphon

Violent Night (2022)

May 27

The Accountant (2016)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)