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NHL Legend’s Son Reveals Dad Relapsed Into Sex Addiction Before Suicide

SECRET STRUGGLE

Brendan Lemieux told police his father admitted to relapsing into sex addiction before leaving home for the last time.

Tomas Thor
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 11: Claude Lemieux is honored at the the Colorado Avalanche's 30th Anniversary Celebration of the 1995-1996 season prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena on December 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The son of NHL legend Claude Lemieux, 60, told police that his father had relapsed into sex addiction before he died by suicide.

Police body camera footage, obtained by The California Post, shows Brendan Lemieux speaking with Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies on May 28 after discovering his father’s body at the family’s home-design business in Lake Park, Florida.

“Long story short, my mom finds out that he’s not sober anymore,” Brendan told officers. “And that’s what triggered this tonight.”

When asked whether Claude had been drinking, Brendan clarified that alcohol was not the primary issue.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 24: Claude Lemieux #22 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates with the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning 1995 Stanley Cup playoffs against the Detroit Red Wings at Meadowlands Sports Complex on June 24, 1995 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by: B Bennett/Getty Images)
Claude Lemieux won the Stanley Cup four times. B Bennett/Getty Images

“When I say sober, he has more issues with—his most sober thing is sex addiction versus alcohol,” he said. “I don’t even know if he’s been drinking.”

Brendan told investigators his father had been sober for more than a decade, but he and his mother, Deborah, began noticing changes in his behavior about a year earlier. He said the situation had “spiraled completely,” with Claude becoming increasingly angry and lashing out at others.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 28: Former player Claude Lemieux speaks to the media on Day Two of the 2014 NHL Draft at the Wells Fargo Center on June 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Claude Lemieux had four children: sons Christopher, Michael, and Brendan, and daughter Claudia. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

According to Brendan, his mother confronted Claude on the night of May 27, and after he admitted to relapsing, she asked him to leave their home. Hours later, Brendan noticed his father’s phone location had moved to the family’s business and drove there to check on him, where he found him dead.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office incident report states Lemieux left a Post-it note on his phone instructing his family to look inside the device’s notes app, where investigators found several individualized messages. Authorities described the notes as “heartfelt in nature,” reflecting sorrow over his actions.

Lemieux enjoyed a 21-year NHL career with teams including the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, winning four Stanley Cups and the Conn Smythe Trophy.

RALEIGH, NC - DECEMBER 17: Brendan Lemieux #28 of the Carolina Hurricanes looks on during the warmups of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on December 17, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)
Brendan Lemieux plays as a left winger for HC Davos in the Swiss National League. Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Brendan Lemieux, 30, followed in his father’s footsteps into professional hockey. The left winger was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the 31st overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and went on to play for the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes. He currently plays for HC Davos in Switzerland’s National League.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Tomas Thor

Tomas Thor

Breaking News Intern

tomas.fernandez@thedailybeast.com

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