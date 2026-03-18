Nickelodeon Star Arrested After Burglary in Celeb Haunt

Former child star, actor Chris O’Neal, has been arrested after officers responded to a home burglary call in Malibu.

O’Neal, 31, starred in the Nickelodeon series How to Rock and You Gotta See This in 2012, and also starred as Daniel Hayward on the Netflix YA series Greenhouse Academy for four seasons from 2017 to 2020. He was booked at the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station jail on Monday, according to TMZ.

O'Neal was arrested after a call to authorities reported three people had broken into a Malibu home. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to O’Neal for comment.

Sources told the site that authorities responded to the Monday burglary call at 5:45 a.m., after a resident reported seeing, on security camera footage, three adults standing inside their home. The caller reported that the cameras had been moved to obscure their view after they spotted the people inside. The individuals reportedly entered through the back of the home.

The site reports that O’Neal was arrested “in connection” with the incident, but was released on Tuesday for ”insufficient grounds to file a complaint against that person.”

O'Neal starred alongside Ariana Grande and Zendaya in his earlier days as a child actor. Nickelodeon

After starring in How to Rock and co-hosting You Gotta See This for Nickelodeon, O’Neal appeared as Ben Dupree in the Nickelodeon TV movie Swindle, which also starred Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy.

He also guested on Zendaya’s former Disney Channel show, K.C. Undercover, in 2015.