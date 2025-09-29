Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After Nearly Two Decades

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after nearly two decades of marriage.

The superstar couple has been living apart since the beginning of the summer, multiple sources have told TMZ.

Kidman, 58, has been taking care of their two daughters, aged 14 and 17, and is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone,” a source told the outlet.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were spotted attending a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 20. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress was “blindsided” by the split, an insider told the Daily Mail, and she has reportedly been fighting to save the marriage.

Urban, 57, has moved out of the family home and acquired his own house in Nashville, Tennessee, TMZ reported. The country singer is currently touring North America with his High and Alive tour.

Architectural Digest reported in 2024 that the Australian-American couple’s main residence since 2008 has been a $3.47 million mansion in a Nashville gated community.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, share two daughters. John Shearer/Getty Images

“Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple,” the insider told the Daily Mail. It’s unclear if the duo is planning on getting a divorce.

Kidman, who has reportedly been shilling out $87,288 a month to stay at a London mansion while she films a sequel to 1998’s Practical Magic, recently applied to become a resident of Portugal, where the couple own a home.

However, the name of her husband of 19 years was not listed on the application form, E! News reported in July.

Kidman and Urban a few days before their marriage in 2006. KMazur/WireImage

At the time, a source told gossip columnist and former celebrity publicist Rob Shuter that the couple, who married in 2006, was spending more time apart, having entered “very different phases” of life, according to his Substack.

Earlier in July, Urban abruptly ended a Zoom interview with a radio station in his native Australia after a host asked what the singer thought about Kidman’s love scenes with “beautiful younger men like Zac Efron.”

Last year, Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, starred alongside Efron, 37, in the rom-com A Family Affair, and in the erotic thriller Babygirl, opposite Harris Dickinson, 29.