Nicole Kidman Fans Take Aim at Keith Urban’s 25-Year-Old Guitarist

Nicole Kidman fans are flooding the social media profiles of Keith Urban’s 25-year-old guitarist with negative comments, calling her “the other woman,” among other things.

Maggie Baugh, a multi-instrumentalist who’s been touring with Urban, 57, drew outrage over the weekend when she posted a video of the musician that shows him changing the lyrics to a song he’d previously dedicated to his wife, to mention her instead.

By Tuesday, Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The pair have been married for 19 years. Sources claimed to the Daily Mail that Urban’s extramarital relationship with a “younger woman in the music industry” was to blame.

The Daily Beast reached out to Baugh for comment but has not received a response.

Fans of the Oscar-winning actress immediately took aim at Baugh after her post, flooding her social media accounts with comments like “Nicole deserves better” and “I stand with Nicole.” Others have left much more incendiary comments, like “Maggie Baugh is a homewrecking tramp whose music I’ll never support. Good to know!” Urban is getting some backlash as well, with one fan summing up the consensus with the comment, “It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick.”

In the video, Urban changes “The Fighter” lyric, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.” He’d previously shared that the song was about his marriage and how it was “his job as her husband” to “protect” his wife, he told Billboard in 2017.

The video Baugh posted implies the star now interprets his song in a very different way, and some fans are not taking well to it. One wrote on X, “It’s kinda spiteful to take the special song he wrote for Nicole and change it for Maggie if she is the new girl.”

Baugh expressed her enthusiasm for the shout-out when she captioned the video, “Did he just say that,” though the text appears to have been edited since its original post date.

The young guitarist hasn’t offered any defense or clarification about the video of her and Urban on stage together, and has continued to promote her music with her social media accounts as the angry comments pile up, still hoping to make a name for herself as an artist after joining Urban on the road in 2024 as his tour’s utility player.

Urban is far from the first country star the singer-songwriter has played with, however, as she’s also worked with genre stars Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Trace Adkins, and more. She caught the music industry’s attention when she went viral for her instrument skills on TikTok with her series, “Finish the Lick,” on which she showcases her talent by finishing a random song with her guitar after only hearing a small portion of it.

Promoting her breakup anthem “Drinking to the Broken Hearts” to People in 2021, Baugh told the site romance always takes a backseat to music. “I feel like music has always just been my boyfriend,” she said at the time, “So, whenever I have a boyfriend, it’s always like, ‘Oh, you’re just temporary.’”