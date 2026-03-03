Newly Single Nicole Kidman Reignites Flirty Relationship With Late-Night Love

Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon reunited for a flirty episode of The Tonight Show on Monday night.

The pair’s history has been well-documented. While they never actually dated, they were nearly set up by a mutual friend, as Kidman revealed on Fallon’s show just over a decade ago.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 58, left Fallon, 51, speechless when she recounted their near-date. Fallon, who wasn’t aware they were being introduced for the purpose of dating, blew his chance. Kidman even admitted she had a crush on him, saying, “I just remember I liked you...”

Actress Nicole Kidman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 6, 2015. Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Wait, what’s going on?” he asked on the 2015 episode, looking bewildered. “Did I date Nicole Kidman? Was that a date?” The episode quickly went viral, currently sitting at 64 million views on YouTube.

Last night, the would-be couple reunited, just months after Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban.

Fallon and Kidman resumed their flirty banter in the new episode, where the host told Kidman, “You’ve been busy!”

“I’m so happy to be back,” Kidman said.

Fallon replied, “I want you to come back all the time. I want you to come back like once a month. I love having you on!”

Actress Nicole Kidman made her first appearance on Fallon's late show since her divorce was finalized. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

The two continued to flatter each other throughout the interview. Fallon even suggested they go on a Disney cruise together while discussing being “Disney adults.” Kidman, who revealed details of an upcoming sequel to her cult classic Practical Magic, quipped, “I’ll be back here drinking midnight margaritas.”

Kidman was married to Urban, 58, for 19 years. The A-list actress filed for divorce in a Tennessee court last September, and the separation was finalized in January. The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman was granted primary custody of their children, who will remain with their mother 306 days a year.

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.” John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

The actress has returned to Fallon’s Tonight Show many times in the last decade, also appearing with Urban. She and Fallon discussed their failed relationship on that segment in 2016, when she once again revealed that she waited for the talk-show host to ask for her number while they both attended a party at director David Fincher’s home.

“We were lurking in the kitchen after everyone went out, and I’m like waiting and waiting and waiting,” she said. “This is so true, and you know it!”

The candid moment in which Kidman revealed her crush was entirely unscripted, Fallon insisted to Variety in 2015.