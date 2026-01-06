Nicole Kidman Scores Big Win in Keith Urban Divorce Settlement

Nicole Kidman’s final divorce agreement with her musician husband Keith Urban grants her almost full custody of their teen daughters.

According to a new report from Daily Mail, Kidman will have custody of Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, 306 days a year, while Urban will be with them for 59 (essentially every other weekend).

Both spouses waived child support and alimony requests indefinitely. They also amicably split their material possessions, per the site’s report, with each party mutually agreeing to divide their assets and keep what they had individually.

The decree states, per the site, that the 19-year marriage will end with a clean break, as “each party indicates that he or she does not want to proceed with formal discovery, including completing interrogatories and requests for production of documents, or discovery depositions, that are designed to discover assets and debts.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Kidman and Urban for comment.

The news of the settlement’s terms comes after months of speculation that Urban, 58, started a relationship with a much younger woman in the Nashville music scene.

The speculation began after Urban’s 25-year-old tour guitarist Maggie Baugh posted a video in which Urban appeared to some fans to be flirting with her by changing his song lyrics to mention her name, within days of the stars’ divorce news at the end of September.

Rumors continued to swirl without comment from Urban or Baugh, during which time the little-known music artist used the increased attention to promote her music.

Eyes remained on Urban even after that story faded away, when new rumors linked him to another 25-year-old musician from his tour, country singer Karley Scott Collins. Urban has never commented on rumors about his post-Kidman love life.

As rumors swirled about a romance with his guitarist, Urban complained of “lonely and miserable” life on tour. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The New Zealand-born country singer continued his tour despite the headlines and social media commentary about his supposed flings, and even used it as the stage for CBS’s music competition show The Road. A promotional campaign for the series revealed Urban’s complaints about how “lonely and miserable” life on the road can be.