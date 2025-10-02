Dad of Keith Urban’s 25-Year-Old Guitarist Adds Fuel to Affair Rumors

Further scrutiny over Keith Urban’s relationship with his 25-year-old guitarist was deepened by a surprising source on Thursday—her father.

Amid the news of Urban’s impending divorce from Nicole Kidman, his wife of 19 years, his tour guitarist Maggie Baugh attracted negative commentary from Kidman’s fans by posting a flirtatious onstage video with Urban.

Making matters worse, the Daily Mail claimed sources attributed the downfall of the celebrity couple’s marriage to Urban’s relationship with “a younger woman in the business.” The site then contacted Baugh’s father, who didn’t outright deny a relationship between his daughter and the country singer.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025. Taylor Hill/WireImage

“I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him,” Chuck Baugh told the site. “It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing,” he said, but noted that he “hadn’t heard one way or the other.” The ambiguity of the answer only added more to churn for the rumor mill after Baugh’s post.

In the video she posted over the weekend, Urban changes the lyrics to his song “The Fighter,” which he’d previously dedicated to Kidman, to sing “Maggie, I will be your fighter,” instead.

The rumors deepened further Thursday morning when an April video of Urban and Baugh on stage resurfaced, showing the singer pointing to the 25-year-old as he sang the lyric, “I was born to love you.”

Kidman and Urban look on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fans have been livid ever since, flooding the young instrumentalist’s social media accounts with negative comments calling her “the other woman” and worse. Baugh hasn’t made any new posts to her socials nor has she addressed the speculation, as of publication on Thursday afternoon.