Keith Urban, 58, Romantically Linked to Another 25-Year-Old

Keith Urban’s rumored new love life post-split from Nicole Kidman has a new 25-year-old person of interest.

The Daily Mail claimed Friday that Urban has now been linked to fellow country singer Karley Scott Collins, who performed as an opening act on his “High and Alive” tour.

Scott Collins, a Florida native, is signed to Sony Nashville, where Urban and Kidman lived together before their split in September. The musician and actress have been married for 19 years and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Scott Collins posted a similar video to the one that kicked off romance rumors between Urban and his tour’s 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist Maggie Baugh, when she wrote in an Instagram caption showcasing their on-stage duet in October.

“Singing ‘We Were Us’ with THE Keith Urban? Is this real life? Someone pinch me.” Baugh wrote, “Did he really just say that?” in a video of her performing with Urban in July, after the singer altered lyrics previously dedicated to Kidman to sing her name instead.

Both Scott Collins and Urban attended last week's Country Music Awards—separately.

Baugh never commented on the attacks from Kidman fans on social media or the speculation of an affair from the press, even after her father initially admitted to Daily Mail he “didn’t know one way or the other” if his daughter had taken up with the married musician. Later, Baugh’s friend spoke out on her behalf, declaring the rumors were “absolutely not true.”

Scott Collins, similarly, so far has not commented on Daily Mail’s report. Both Scott Collins and Urban attended last week’s Country Music Awards—separately.