‘Good Friend’ of Keith Urban’s Guitarist Reacts to Affair Rumors

Alexandra Kay, country singer and good friend of Maggie Baugh, has something to say about Baugh’s alleged affair with Keith Urban.

Rumors about Baugh, 25, and Urban, 57, have been making the rounds ever since news broke that Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, 58, are getting a divorce.

In an interview with Taste of Country, Kay attempted to dispel the allegations surrounding Urban and Baugh, saying it is “absolutely not true.”

“Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say... They’re like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I’m like, ‘She’s a good friend of mine and I know that’s absolutely not true,’” she said.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

“I’ve met her boyfriend, and she’s very happy,” Kay continued. “And she has nothing to do with that whole relationship.” Kay added that she feels sad for “everybody involved” and prays that the parties in question have peace and privacy.

Meanwhile, Baugh and Urban have not addressed any rumors about their relationship directly. Baugh has been touring with Urban since 2024.

During the final stop of his tour, Urban asked fans to “stop reading s--t” into his numerous lyric changes. In the wake of the divorce announcement, Urban notoriously changed the lyrics in “The Fighter,” a song inspired by Kidman. The song’s original lyric, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” was replaced by Urban singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”